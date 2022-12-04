The U.S. economy won’t collapse under the “weight” of the Fed based on how these sectors perform despite inflation and oil risks





Investors are trying to read the tea leaves on a choppy U.S. stock market to gauge whether its recent rise can continue after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell sparked bullish sentiment in late November by indicating that his aggressive stock hikes interest rates could slow.

Stock market management tells you the economy isn’t going to collapse under the weight of the Fed in the near term, Andrew Slimmon, senior portfolio manager for equities at Morgan Stanley Investment Management, said in an interview. telephone. I think you’re going to get a solid year-end market.

Slimmon pointed to the outperformance of cyclical sectors of the market including financials, industrials and materials over the past two months, saying these sectors would be dying if the economy and corporate earnings were on the cusp. to collapse.

The United States added 263,000 new jobs in November, beating the forecast of 200,000 by economists polled by The Wall Street Journal. The unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.7%, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Friday. That’s almost a minimum of half a century. Meanwhile, hourly wages rose 0.6% last month to an average of $32.82, according to the report.

Resilient labor markets and resurgence in wage pressures won’t stop the Fed from slowing its pace of rate hikes this month, Capital Economics said in an emailed note Friday. Capital Economics said it still expects the central bank to cut the scale of its next interest rate hike in December to 50 basis points, following a string of 75 basis point hikes.

Overall, a strong labor market is good for the economy and only bad because of the Fed’s mission to stifle inflation, Louis Navellier, chief investment officer at Navellier, said in a note Friday.

The Fed raised its benchmark interest rate in a bid to rein in high inflation which showed signs of slowing in October based on consumer price index data. Next week, investors will get a reading of wholesale inflation for November, as measured by the producer price index. PPI data will be released on December 9.

It will be a significant number, Slimmon said.

The producer price index is determined much more by supply issues than by consumer demand, according to Jeffrey Kleintop, chief global investment strategist at Charles Schwabs.

I think the PPI pressures peaked because of the decline we’ve seen in supply chain issues, Kleintop said in a phone interview. He said he expects the upcoming PPI release to reinforce the general message from central banks that they are slowing the pace of rate hikes.

This week, investors will also be keeping a close eye on initial jobless claims data, due Dec. 8, as a leading indicator of the health of the labor market.

We are not off the hook, warned Morgan Stanleys Slimmon. While he’s bullish on the stock market in the near term, in part because there’s plenty of money on the sidelines that could help fuel a rally, he pointed to the inverted yield curve in Treasury markets being cause for concern.

Reversals, when short-term Treasury yields exceed long-term rates, have historically preceded a recession.

Yield curves are great predictors of economic downturns, but they’re not great predictors of when it will happen, Slimmon said. He suspects that a recession could come after the first part of 2023.

Massive technical recovery

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 index closed slightly lower on Friday at 4,071.70 but still posted a weekly gain of 1.1% after surging Nov. 30 on Powell’s remarks at the Brookings Institution. indicating that the Fed may reduce the magnitude of its rate hikes on its December 1st. 13-14 political meeting.

Bears disparaged the Powell-induced rally, saying his rhetoric was hawkish and did not justify the bullish rotation of markets, Yardeni Research said in an emailed note Dec. 1. But we think bulls correctly perceive that inflation peaked this summer and were relieved to hear Powell say that the Fed might be willing to let inflation subside without pushing the economy into a recession.

As this year’s inflation crisis has led investors to focus solely on the danger, not the opportunity, Powell was signaling it was time to examine the latter, according to head research Tom Lee. at Fundstrat Global Advisors, in a Friday morning note. Lee had already been optimistic ahead of Powells Brookings’ speech, detailing in a Nov. 28 memo, 11 headwinds of 2022 that turned around.

See: Stock market could see fireworks through year-end as headwinds turn, says Fundstrats Tom Lee

The S&P 500 is back above its 200-day moving average, which Lee pointed out in his note Friday before the stock markets open. He called the indices for the second consecutive day of closing above this moving average a massive technical recovery, writing that in the 2022 crisis this did not happen (see below), it is therefore a break in the pattern.

NOTE FROM GLOBAL FUNSTRAT ADVISORS FROM THE MORNING OF DEC. 2, 2022

On Friday, the S&P 500 SPX, at -0.12%, once again closed above its 200-day moving average, which then stood at 4,046, according to FactSet data.

Navellier said in a note on Friday that it was important to watch the 200-day moving average on the day because if the benchmark U.S. stock market finished above or below, it could lead to a new low. momentum in both directions.

But Charles Schwabs Kleintop says he could put a little less weight on the technical aspects in a currently more macro-oriented market. Where a single word from Powell could push the S&P 500 above or below the 200-day moving average, he said, it may not be driven as much by supply or demand. shares of individual investors.

Kleintop said he is looking at a risk for the stock market next week: a cap on Russian oil prices that could come into effect as early as Monday. He is worried about Russia’s reaction to such a ceiling. If the country decides to withhold oil from the world market, he said, it could push oil prices CL.1, +0.45% higher and add to inflationary pressures.

Read: G-7 and Australia join EU in setting $60 a barrel price cap for Russian oil

Navellier, who said a soft landing is still possible if inflation falls faster than expected, also expressed concern about energy prices in his note. One thing that could kick-start inflation would be a spike in energy prices, which is best hedged by overexposure to energy stocks, he wrote.

Volatility should remain elevated, according to Navellier, who underscored the Fed’s willingness to continue to curb.

U.S. stocks have seen big swings lately, with the S&P 500 climbing more than 5% last month after jumping 8% in October and slipping more than 9% in September, according to FactSet data. Major benchmarks ended mixed on Friday, but the S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA, -0.10% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite COMP, -0.18% each rose for a second consecutive week.

Keep the bias for quality earners, Navellier said, taking the opportunity to add setbacks.

