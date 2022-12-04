World Cup 2022: the agony and the promise of American elimination





Christian Pulisic was fifteen years old when he led the United States Under-17 team to victory against Brazil at the Nike International Friendlies. He tattooed the date of the victory of December 13, 2013 on his arm, in Roman numerals. His performance caught the attention of the management of Borussia Dortmund, a German Bundesliga team. He became a star there, before moving to Chelsea in 2019 in what was then the most expensive transfer by an American player in history. He had some spectacular moments at Chelsea, and some frustrations too, but where his impact was really felt was on the United States men’s national team. Following his success abroad, there are now young Americans all over the top flights of European leagues, or just below them Juventus, Fulham, Leeds, Barcelona to populate the USA team. Not only young, they were fast and sometimes elegant. They seemed to like each other. Their coach, Gregg Berhalter, spoke of this World Cup as a trial before the real test, in 2026, when the United States, along with Mexico and Canada, will be the hosts. But after coming out of the first round of the tournament in the thirty-two-team group stage, the American players spoke with confidence. Why not them? Why not now?

Going into the second phase, the sixteen-team knockout round, against the Netherlands, they had not conceded a goal in the open field the entire tournament. But there was a problem, and a harbinger: despite all their aggression, their high pressure, their bursts of action, the Americans had only scored two goals.

Pulisic was no secret to the team’s previous successes, his best performances had come in midfield and he was not solely responsible for his inability to score more goals. But he had been dangerous, and in the media and among fans he was often called the star. With his unremarkable appearance and suburban soccer roots, he was enthusiastically dubbed Captain America by some, and with an eye-roll by others. Hed played well and was involved in both teams’ previous goals: against Wales he burst into midfield and found a flying Tim Weah, who scored. Against Iran, he rushes towards the goal and the goalkeeper just as Sergio Dest directs a perfect cross. His foot struck the ball into the goal half a second before crashing into the keeper, and he suffered what was originally described as an injury to his abdomen and then a pelvic contusion, but which emerged to viewers as something a bit more serious. (I didn’t, like, get hit in the bullets, he later explained. He had badly bruised the hard bone above his bullets.)

The question was how ready Pulisic would be to play against the Netherlands. It took less than three minutes to find out. He received a nice chip from Tyler Adams and fired a shot, saved by the tall Dutch keeper’s long legs. If he had kicked the ball a little more in stride and headed a few inches, he might have scored. There were other chances, crosses, corners, constant pressure. But ten minutes into the game, the Netherlands turned the tide and scored on a counterattack, as Memphis Depay, left open in midfield on a long string of pretty passes, scored easily. Then, just as time ran out in half, Daley Blind, a Dutch back, slipped unmarked into the box and scored.

It was not the end of the game for the United States, although it seemed to be at the time. Berhalter replaced Gio Reyna, one of the best young players in the world, for the second half, and he had a few silky runs, but they stalled. Tim Ream put his foot on the ball just in front of the Netherlands goal, but didn’t score. Haji Wright misplayed a first touch on a sublime chance, then moments later smeared a Pulisic cross on the ground that somehow spun like a spitball into the corner of the goal to put the United States on the plateau. But, a few minutes later, the Dutch took advantage of another stretch of time to extend their lead to 31.

Despite Saturday’s loss, the tournament was in some ways an undeniable success for the United States. The Americans didn’t just qualify for the knockout stage, but showed an exciting plan for the future. Christian Pulisic was no longer the only option. He didn’t have to do everything. And yet, what he did was not enough. The Americans weren’t finishing their chances; there had to be a better option for scoring; they lost their focus on defense. Jess Ferreira and Haji Wright, the two forwards Berhalter deployed against the Netherlands, struggled. To break into the world’s small group of lightweight teams, the United States will need to maintain consistency; he will also have to understand how to finish. It was easy to imagine, at least for the first few minutes of play, that this was the kind of tournament that could turn into a tattoo. Instead, the United States is left with the indelible memory of unfinished opportunity and an image that suggests something more.

