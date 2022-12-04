Disclosure: UK Fails Afghan Resettlement Despite Promises, Faces Torture and Death | Afghanistan





The Observer said Afghans who were promised resettlement in the UK about a year ago are facing torture and death while awaiting an answer from the British government.

Not a single person has been accepted and evacuated from Afghanistan under the Interior Ministry’s Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme (ACRS), launched in January, raising allegations that the ministers are displaying a toxic mix of incompetence and indifference. The plan is to help Afghans who have worked for or are affiliated with the British government, including embassy staff and British Council teachers, all who have suffered serious damage at the hands of the Taliban.

Meanwhile, figures show that the Office for Foreign Affairs, Commonwealth and Development, the department that manages ACRS, has only five to eight staff members working on the plan, compared to the 540 that worked on the Ukraine plan earlier this year. The source said it made no sense that Afghanistan was a priority of any kind.

British efforts to evacuate Afghans at risk in the days after Kabul fell in August 2021 came under heavy criticism when it emerged that many who had worked for or with Britain had been left behind. Under Taliban rule, poverty levels in Afghanistan have skyrocketed since then, women’s rights have retreated, and the UN has recorded at least 160 extrajudicial killings.

Open source intelligence, insights from forensic doctors, interviews with more than a dozen Afghans awaiting migration, and a joint investigation by the Observer and Lighthouse Reports, a non-profit newsroom based in the Netherlands, show that those whom the UK has pledged to help under ACRS are the Taliban. were severely beaten and tortured.

In other cases, Taliban fighters blocked access to medical care, resulting in family members being kidnapped or killed.

Batur, a 32-year-old former university professor, started working at the British Council in 2019. During the Taliban’s takeover last year, he began receiving death threats and went into hiding, away from his wife and two children. When Batoo’s two-year-old daughter Najwa fell ill, his wife had to treat her at her home as Taliban law prohibited her from traveling unaccompanied by a man.

Batoo’s 2-year-old daughter died after Taliban law prohibited British Council staff from taking her to hospital without a male companion until it was too late.

Najwas condition deteriorated considerably. When Batoor takes her daughter to the pediatric hospital, it is too late. Najwa’s medical records show that she is suffering from acute hepatitis, sepsis and liver failure. Her cause of death was later confirmed to be a heart attack. Those were dark days, said Batoor. She couldn’t even go to the funeral. I couldn’t do anything Her wife still accuses me that it happened because of who I worked for. I wasn’t there for her and her hard days. I could have helped if I hadn’t been hiding…

Six months after Najwa’s death, Batoor was told by the British Council that his application for another resettlement initiative, the Afghan Relocation and Assistance Policy (Arap), would be officially rejected by the British government and he would have to apply to ACRS instead. It is. He has yet to hear the outcome of the case. Batoor said he felt betrayed by the British government.

We helped them. We were honored to do that. He said in a safe house. But now, despite the promises they had, they have been broken. We didn’t expect that from England. They let us down. We don’t understand what to do or where to go. There is no hope of surviving this situation. We have no hope.

Another former contractor, Aziz, 32, worked as an interpreter for GardaWorld, a security firm guarding the British Embassy in 2021. During that time, he received whippings and electric shocks on private parts of his body.

CCTV footage from the outside of the family home obtained by Lighthouse Reports shows the Taliban driving up to the house, knocking on the door, Nazir opening the door, and a verbal exchange takes place between them. Within a minute, Taliban fighters begin beating him and force him into a car before driving away. Aziz said he mistook Nazir for him.

Photos show deep whip marks on Nazir’s upper thigh. Forensic surgeon Dr. Juliet Cohen said the images showed bruising and intersecting reddish-pink lines. [weals] It is attributed to whiplash, and it is difficult to ascertain what other causes he added.

Aziz applied to ACRS in June and received a response in October saying he was ineligible because he was determined not to meet the definition of a GardaWorld contractor.

He is on the list of 175 GardaWorld embassy employees seen in the investigation handed over to the British government. Of the people on the list, only five have been relocated from Afghanistan to the UK through the Arap plan.

They view the British embassy staff like spies. If they catch me, I will never come out alive,” he said. I’m crazy. I am like a prisoner in my own house. I can’t go outside. I’m always afraid. Why won’t the UK government help me?

Four days after the fall of Kabul, the Interior Ministry issued the ACRS. ACRS promised to resettle 5,000 Afghans in its first year.

The Foreign Office is the main division in the scheme, working alongside the Home Office, which is responsible for processing visas, conducting security checks and arranging accommodation in the UK.

Sources working within Afghanistan’s foreign ministry said consultations on who would be evacuated under the ACRS began in August and are still ongoing despite the department confirming that it will begin relocating eligible Afghans to Britain in the fall.

“It doesn’t make sense that Afghanistan is a priority,” said an employee involved in last year’s crisis response.

Archie Bland and Nimo Omer are your free morning guide to the top stories and what they mean every weekday.

Privacy Notice: Our newsletter may contain information about charities, online advertising and externally funded content. For more information, please see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Another source said: “There has been a lot of criticism of ACRS, and my problem with it is that the difference in approach to the much more lenient Ukraine plan is unfair.” There was a lot of table tennis in between [the Foreign Office and the Home Office] Who cares about this, who pays for it, what is the discussion of the budget? But that’s mostly resolved now.

The Home Office drew criticism in February when it was revealed in February that during Operation Pitting the UKs 2021, Afghans who had already migrated to the UK had been granted about a third of available places under the ACRS. It is.

Zaid, 47, worked at GardaWorld as a chauffeur for the British Embassy for 11 years until last spring. In October 2021, a knock was heard at the door of the house where he lives with his wife and six children. He answered and three Taliban fighters immediately began interrogating him.

They said: You are still working for the British embassy and the cultists, and you are still getting paid from them, Zaid said. I was tortured there on the road. They started beating me so badly that I lost consciousness. I fell to the ground When I woke up, they left, but my body was beaten.

Photos of Zaid after the attack show black bruises on his shoulder and arm, and his hands and head tightly bound in plaster.

Zaid, a driver at the British embassy, ​​was severely beaten by regime fighters outside his home.

Cohen concluded that the bruises indicated blunt force trauma from kicking or other means such as hard objects, and that the injuries were typical of assault.

Zaid applied to ACRS in June 2022 and has yet to receive a response. We were told to have our passports and everything ready. No one is contacting us. There is no hope, he said.

Shadow Immigration Minister Stephen Kinnock has urged the UK government to take urgent action to keep vulnerable Afghans safe, adding that many people awaiting a response have contacted his office with the tragic story.

Commenting on the investigation, Kinnock said: This important new discovery shows how Operation Warm Welcome became Operation Cold Shoulder due to a toxic combination of incompetence and indifference by the Conservative government. Britain owes these brave Afghans a debt of gratitude, and it owes it.

Sarah Magill, director of Azadi Charity, an Afghan evacuation and resettlement organization, described British efforts to evacuate people at risk as a failure. She added: The UK claims to be a world power, but we have embarrassed internationally by finding and showing that we cannot extract three fixed lists of known individuals.

The price these people pay is that they live in poverty, are disenfranchised, and many are detained and beaten by the Taliban. This is how we show our appreciation for serving Britain and keeping our diplomats safe.

The Interior Ministry claims that 6,300 Afghans have been safely transported under the ACRS, but Observer and Lighthouse Reports understands that none of them have been taken in or relocated since January 2022, when the plan began.

“Nearly 23,000 people have been moved to safety, including women’s rights activists, human rights defenders, academics, journalists, judges and members of the LGBT+ community,” a British government spokesperson said. We are still hard at work and have assisted approximately 6,000 eligible individuals to leave Afghanistan after Operation Pitting was over.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/dec/03/revealed-uk-has-failed-to-resettle-afghans-facing-torture-and-death-despite-promise The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos