Senate Democrats Reportedly Pushing Banking Reforms For Cannabis Industry | American News





Democrats in the Senate will push to liberalize banking access to the cannabis industry during the lame duck session, it was reported on Saturday, in moves closely watched by the Justice Department which fears the reforms only complicate the legal status of the industry.

A memo from the Justice Department, obtained earlier this week by Punchbowl News, outlines how the implementation of a bill to reform banking rules for cannabis companies could significantly complicate investigations and prosecutions for forces. of the order, although he also notes that the department believes that, subject to minor modifications, it can effectively enforce the legislation.

The legislation, titled Secure and Fair Enforcement Banking Act, would provide a safe haven for regulated banks to work with cannabis businesses in states where it is legal. While this would not legalize cannabis at the federal level, it would free the industry from a key limitation to its growth.

Passing the bill through the Senate has become a priority for Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer ahead of January’s new session, Axios reported on Saturday.

In July, the Democratic Senator from New York, along with Senators Cory Booker from New Jersey and Oregon, Ron Wyden, introduced the Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act that would decriminalize cannabis at the federal level.

The bills’ sponsors argued that the cannabis industry, which employs nearly 430,000 workers and generated more than $25 billion in sales last year, presents a significant opportunity for entrepreneurship and business. economic empowerment. By 2025, according to the bill, it is estimated that the cannabis industry could surpass $45 billion in annual sales.

He said nearly every American lives in a state with some form of legal cannabis, including 19 states that have legalized cannabis for adult use reaching more than 40% of Americans and 91% of adult Americans who believe cannabis should be legal for adults or adults. medical use.

The war on drugs has failed and it’s time for lawmakers in Washington to uphold the rights of states that have chosen to legalize cannabis, they argued. Despite bipartisan support, the bill stalled.

Legalizing industry access to the banking system is a gradual workaround to the federal ban, which came into effect in the United States a century ago.

Most of the Justice Department’s suggested changes revolve around language relating to legitimate cannabis-related businesses, which it says could create an immune shield around cannabis business activities that involve other illicit drugs or activities.

Other potential complications in the wording could complicate the enforcement of anti-money laundering efforts, the DoJ said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/dec/03/us-senate-democrats-banking-access-reform-cannabis-industry The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos