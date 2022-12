Albanians ‘should be barred’ from UK asylum applications, immigration minister says british news

Albanians should be banned from seeking asylum in the UK, the immigration minister said.

Robert Jenlick said such people should be “excluded from the right to seek asylum” because they come from “apparently safe” countries.

Current levels of immigration to the UK are “unsustainable”, he said.

His comments came as the Home Office declined to comment on the Sunday Times report, claiming ministers were working to draft legislation that could bar asylum seekers arriving through illegal routes from settling in the UK.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman reportedly urged Rishi Sunak to support a plan to detain all illegal immigrants upon arrival.

The government is under strong pressure from Conservative MPs to tackle the problem of human traffickers using small boats to transport migrants across the Channel.

Albanians account for more than a third of the 33,000 Channel migrants who arrived in the first nine months of the year, and Jenrick said Albanians are now “number one.”

Read more: ‘This is not life’: Albanians didn’t give up on pursuing life in Britain

Image: Albanian PM Edi Rama

Last week, Mr. Sunak had his first meeting with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, agreeing to close a “loophole” preventing the quick return of failed asylum seekers.

Rama said the UK should stop blaming Albanians for the refugee crisis and stop using Albanian migrants to excuse policy failures.

However, Mr. Jenrick told GB News:

“We have a return agreement signed a year ago and already a thousand Albanians have gone back. We are looking at what can be done there.

We are also pursuing diplomatic channels,” he said.

Jenrick warned that illegal migration was likely to be a problem “for years to come” and said ministers agreed that the overall level of people entering the country was too high.

Witness: Immigrants fill filthy camps and wait for boats to cross the strait.

Foreign students use college as a ‘back door’

“It is impossible to have 1 million people entering the country and 500,000 people moving in a year,” he said. “This is not sustainable.”

One area that is “ripe for reform” is the rules for student visas and the number of dependents they can bring into the country while they study, he said.

“My concern is that there are people who come here as a back door to bring their families to England and stay here for a long time,” he said.

“So many people use this as a pathway to life in the UK. It’s a huge driver of net migration.”

He also suggested that they decided to reduce the “huge backlog” of asylum cases, and could adopt a “lighter touch process” for those coming from countries with “very high permit rates”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/albanians-should-be-barred-from-claiming-uk-asylum-immigration-minister-says-12761299 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos