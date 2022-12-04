US intelligence expects slower pace of war in Ukraine to continue | Russo-Ukrainian War





The slow pace of fighting in Ukraine is expected to continue in the coming months and the US sees no evidence that Ukraine’s will to resist Russia has waned, despite Moscow’s crippling attacks on Ukraine’s power grid , said a senior US intelligence official.

Avril Haines, director of national intelligence in the Biden administration, also said on Saturday that she thought Russian President Vladimir Putin was surprised his military hadn’t done more in its war against Ukraine.

We’re already seeing something of a slowdown in the conflict, and we expect that’s likely to be what we’ll see in the coming months, Haines told the annual Reagan National Defense Forum in California.

Ukrainian and Russian militaries will try to re-equip and re-supply to prepare for post-winter counteroffensives, but the question arose whether the Kremlin could achieve that goal, she said.

We are actually quite skeptical whether or not the Russians will be ready to do this. I think more optimistically for Ukrainians in this time frame, she said.

Putin is beginning to realize the challenges facing his military, Haines said.

I think he is increasingly aware of the challenges facing the military in Russia. But it’s still not clear to us that he has the full picture at this point of the difficulty they’re facing, we’re seeing ammunition shortages, for morale, supply issues, logistics, any a range of concerns they face, she said.

The Atlantic Council, a US think tank, recently said winter conditions in Ukraine could favor Russian defensive tactics and allow the Russians to move newly mobilized forces to positions held east of the Dnipro River and near from Crimea to the south.

It could be Russia’s tactic of forcing a winter stalemate from more entrenched positions with the intention of starting to rotate newly trained and equipped mobilization forces to the fronts as spring approaches, he said. said the board.

Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines (left) at a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing in Washington, DC [File: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters]

Haines said Putin’s political goals in Ukraine did not appear to have changed, but US intelligence analysts believe Putin might be willing to temporarily scale back his short-term military goals with the idea that he could then backtrack on that. question later.

She also said Russia seemed to be depleting its military stockpiles fairly quickly.

That’s why you see them going to other countries trying to get ammunition and we’ve indicated that their precision ammunition is running out much faster in many ways, she said.

It’s really quite extraordinary, and our own feeling is that they are not able to produce locally what they are spending at this point.

Asked about the effects of Russian attacks on Ukraine’s power grid and other civilian infrastructure, Haines said Moscow’s goal was partly to undermine Ukrainians’ will to resist, adding: I think I don’t see any evidence let it be undermined at this time.

Russia also sought to affect Ukraine’s ability to continue conflict, and kyiv’s economy had been hit hard.

Ukraine’s economy is suffering very badly. It was devastating.

Visiting Kyiv on Saturday, US Undersecretary for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other top Ukrainian officials where she said Putin was not serious about peace talks.

Diplomacy is obviously everyone’s goal, but you have to have a willing partner, she told reporters.

And it’s very clear, whether it’s the energy of the attacks, whether it’s the Kremlin’s rhetoric and the general attitude, that Putin is not sincere or ready for this, she said.

Biden had said on Thursday that he was ready to talk to Putin if the Russian leader wanted to end the war. But the idea quickly died when the Kremlin said the West must recognize Moscow’s declared annexation of four Ukrainian regions.

