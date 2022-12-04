FIFA World Cup 2022: USA vs Netherlands





PROGRAM NOTESNetherlands vs USMNT2022 FIFA World Cup Match No. 49 | Round of 16December 3, 2022Khalifa International Stadium; Al Rayyan, Qatar Kick-off: 10 a.m. ET on FOX and Telemundo Social: @USMNT on Twitter and Instagram; US Soccer on Facebook, The US Soccer App

Today’s USMNT starting XI vs Netherlands: 1-Matt Turner, 2-Sergio Dest, 3-Walker Zimmerman, 4-Tyler Adams (capt.), 5-Antonee Robinson, 6-Yunus Musah, 8-Weston McKennie, 9-Jess Ferreira, 10-Christian Pulisic, 13-Tim Ream, 21-Tim Weah

Subs: 12-Ethan Horvath, 25-Sean Johnson, 7-Gio Reyna, 11-Brenden Aaronson, 14-Luca de la Torre, 15-Aaron Long, 16-Jordan Morris, 17-Cristian Roldan, 18-Shaq Moore, 19 -Haji Wright, 20-Cameron Carter-Vickers, 22-DeAndre Yedlin, 23-Kellyn Acosta, 26-Joe Scally

Unavailable: 24-Josh Sargent

PLAY NOTES | FIVE THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT THE NETHERLANDS

USMNT starting XI pick numbers (including this game): Christian Pulisic (56), Tim Ream (50), Weston McKennie (41), Walker Zimmerman (37), Tyler Adams (36), Antonee Robinson (33), Tim Weah (28), Matt Turner (24), Sergio Dest (23), Yunus Musah (23), Jess Ferreira (16) This is the second youngest FIFA World Cup squad 2022, just behind the American XI who started the last game against IR Iran (24 years, 321 days). The United States have fielded four of the five youngest teams at Qatar 2022 so far:

The youngest squads at the 2022 FIFA World Cup (until December 3)

Crew

Date/Opponent

Age

Results

UNITED STATES

November 29 vs. RI Iran

24 years, 321 days

1-0W

UNITED STATES

December 3 against the Netherlands

25 years, 86 days

–

Spain

December 1 against Japan

25 years, 99 days

1-2L

UNITED STATES

November 21 against Wales

25 years, 102 days

0-0 D

UNITED STATES

November 25 against England

25 years, 169 days

1-1D

Ecuador

November 25 against the Netherlands

25 years, 257 days

1-1D

Today’s starting XI is also the youngest USMNT for a World Cup knockout tie:

USMNT average starting age for World Cup knockout matches

Year

Opponent (Round)

Age

Results

2022

Netherlands (Ro16)

25 years, 86 days

—

1930

Argentina (SF)

27 years, 19 days

1-6L

2010

Ghana (Ro16)

27 years, 145 days

1-2 L (AET)

2002

Mexico (Ro16)

27 years, 189 days

2-0W

2002

Germany (QF)

27 years, 278 days

0-1L

1994

Brazil (Ro16)

28 years, 6 days

0-1L

2014

Belgium (Ro16)

28 years, 39 days

1-2 L (AET)

Eight players in the starting XI are 25 or younger: Antonee Robinson (25); Weston McKennie (24), Christian Pulisic (24), Tyler Adams (23), Sergio Dest (22), Tim Weah (22), Jess Ferreira (21), Yunus Musah (20). The roster has an average of 32 selections and 19 in official competition. Gregg Berhalter makes two changes to the starting XI against Iran. Centre-back Walker Zimmerman, who has started the first two games of the tournament, replaces Cameron Carter-Vickers in the XI, while striker Jess Ferreira will make his FIFA World Cup debut as a replacement for Josh Sargent, who is not available for selection today due to a straight ankle. sprain. The other nine players are on their fourth consecutive start. Ferreira’s departure brings the number of Qatar 2022 World Cup debut squads to 19 players, extending the record already set by the USMNT at this tournament. The previous team record for debut at a World Cup was 16 in 1990. At 23 years and 292 days, Tyler Adams is the youngest player to captain the USMNT in a match at direct elimination from the World Cup. The previous youngest was Tony Meola (25 years, 133 days) who wore the armband in the Round of 16 game against Brazil in the 1994 United States edition. Tyler Adams is the USMNT captain for the 13th time tonight. The team is 5-1-6 when he wears the armband. Adams is the sixth different player to lead the USMNT in a World Cup knockout game: Tom Florie (1930 v Argentina), Tony Meola (1994 v Brazil), Claudio Reyna (2002 v Mexico and Germany), Carlos Bocanegra (2010 against Ghana), Clint Dempsey (2014 against Belgium). Veteran defenseman Tim Ream earns his 50th cap, becoming the 59th player in USMNT history to reach the half-century mark. At 35, he is the second oldest player in team history to win his 50th cap, behind the late Fernando Clavijo, who made his 50th appearance aged 36 in a group stage game of the Concacaf Gold Cup against Panama on July 14, 1993. At 20 years, four days, Yunus Musah is the youngest USMNT player to start a World Cup knockout match. He beats Landon Donovan, who was 20 years and 107 days old when he started the Round of 16 match against Mexico June 17, 2002. Donovan scored the second goal in the 2-0 win over El Tr. Nine holders are from European clubs and two from Major League Soccer. Breakdown of clubs: England (5), Italy (2), USA (2), France (1), Spain (1). Tyler Adams is the USMNT captain for the 13th time tonight. The team is 5-1-6 when he wears the armband. Adams is the sixth different player to lead the USMNT in a World Cup knockout game: Tom Florie (1930 v Argentina), Tony Meola (1994 v Brazil), Claudio Reyna (2002 v Mexico and Germany), Carlos Bocanegra (2010 against Ghana), Clint Dempsey (2014 against Belgium). ATTENTION: Starters Tyler Adams, Sergio Dest, Weston McKennie and Tim Ream, as well as substitute Kellyn Acosta all carry yellow cards in the game. If either of them received a caution against the Netherlands, they would be suspended from a possible quarter-final match. With Josh Sargent unavailable for selection, the USMNT will dress 25 players for today’s game. Five substitutions are allowed in three different times. Half time does not count as a substitute moment. If the game is tied after 90 minutes, we will proceed to two 15-minute overtimes. If there is still a tie at the end of extra time, the match will be decided by a penalty shootout. The USMNT is 4-5-0 in games decided by overtime:

USMNT record in games decided by overtime

Date

Opponent

Results

Competition

July 21, 1993

Costa Rica

1-0W

1993 Gold Cup Semi-Final

August 1, 1999

Mexico

0-1L

1999 Confederations Cup semi-final

July 23, 2003

Brazil

1-2L

2003 Gold Cup Semi-Final

July 18, 2009

Panama

2-1W

2009 Gold Cup quarter-final

June 26, 2010

Ghana

1-2L

2010 World Cup Round of 16

July 1, 2014

Belgium

1-2L

2014 World Cup Round of 16

October 10, 2015

Mexico

2-3L

Concacaf Cup 2015

June 6, 2021

Mexico

3-2W

2019-20 Nations League Final

August 1, 2021

Mexico

1-0W

Gold Cup 2021 Final

The USMNT is 4-2-0 in shots on goal in official competition:

USMNT record in penalty kicks in official competition

Date

Opponent

Result (PK)

Competition

July 7, 1991

Honduras

0-0D (4-3W)

1991 Gold Cup Final

July 17, 1995

Mexico

0-0D (4-1W)

1995 Copa America quarter-final

February 19, 2000

Colombia

2-2 D (1-2 L)

2000 Gold Cup quarter-final

January 30, 2002

Canada

0-0D (4-2W)

2002 Gold Cup Semi-Final

July 24, 2005

Panama

0-0D (3-1W)

2005 Gold Cup Final

July 25, 2015

Panama

1-1D (2-3L)

2015 Gold Cup Third Place Match

The USMNT is 1-4-0 against the Netherlands. The only victory came in the last meeting, a crazy 4-3 victory against the Oranje on June 5, 2015 in Amsterdam. Substitutes Jordan Morris and DeAndre Yedlin both came off the bench for the United States in that game. Gregg Berhalter is 37-10-12 in 59 appearances as USMNT head coach. The team amassed a 7-1-0 record under Berhalter in knockout matches, with the only loss coming in the 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup Final, a 1-0 loss to Mexico. Wilton Sampaio of Brazil is the referee for today’s game. This is his third match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, having refereed Senegal-Netherlands on November 21 and Poland-Saudi Arabia on November 26. This is the first USMNT game he has officiated.

