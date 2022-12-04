UK Weather: Britain prepares for snow and ice as temperatures plummet | england weather





The Bureau of Meteorology has issued its first snow warning of the winter as the UK is expected to face sub-zero temperatures this week.

An amber weather alert for snow was issued in northern Scotland on Wednesday, and snow could disrupt travel.

Snow is also possible in Northern Ireland and parts of north-east England, with the coldest temperatures expected from Wednesday. Many parts of the UK are expected to stay below freezing during the day and drop below freezing at night.

The Bureau of Meteorology says it will continue to be cold with additional showers in many parts of the UK. Rain and sleet showers are more common in the southern regions.

According to the weather forecast, the southern part of the country will see occasional clear, sunny and dry weather, but sharp frosts are expected throughout the night.

However, temperatures across the UK over the next week are expected to be cold to very cold.

Scotland’s weather warning states that up to 2-5cm of snow could accumulate in the lowlands and 5-10cm on the ground above 200m. Some drifting and blizzard conditions are also possible in strong northerly winds, the warning said.

This alert applies to Central, Tayside & Fife, Grampian, Highlands & Isle of Sia, Orkney & Shetland.

Temperatures are expected to drop to as low as 2C during the day from Wednesday and as low as -3C on Thursday night due to the cold wave caused by the low pressure in Norway.

The outlook for the rest of the month suggests wet and windy conditions to the south and west, though the weather could be warmer.

The Korea Meteorological Administration has predicted that the northern and eastern regions are likely to remain cold for the longest time. The transition between cold and warm conditions will bring the risk of sleet and snowy rain, especially over the hills.

Britain needs a near-record cold December to avoid making 2022 the warmest year in British history. According to preliminary figures from the Met Office, autumn (September, October and November) was the third warmest in the UK with an average average temperature of 11.1C.

November 2022 continued to be warmer than the monthly average, with the first 11 months being the warmest on record in the UK.

Mike Kendon of the National Climate Information Center said: It’s too early to guarantee that 2022 will be the warmest year in the UK, but the first 11 months have set a clear possibility of a record warm year. . December could potentially influence where the year will eventually go on record.

