Defense Secretary Austin says US faces pivotal years to counter China’s rise





SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (AP) The United States is at a tipping point with China and will need military force to ensure that American values, not Beijing’s, set global standards in the 21st century, the Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

Austin’s speech at the Reagan National Defense Forum capped a week in which the Pentagon focused on China’s rise and what it could mean for the Americas’ standing in the world.

On Monday, he released an annual China security report that warned that Beijing would likely have 1,500 nuclear warheads by 2035, without specifying how China would seek to use them.

WATCH: Pentagon holds briefing on Chinese nuclear warheads, Ukraine aid

In a dramatic nighttime deployment on Friday, Austin was on hand as the public got their first look at the Army’s newest highly classified nuclear stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider, which is designed to optimize cyber capabilities. , space and nuclear industries growing rapidly. from Beijing.

China is the only country with both the will and, increasingly, the power to reshape its region and the international order to suit its authoritarian preferences, Austin said on Saturday. So let me be clear: we will not let this happen.

The Pentagon is also concerned about Russia and remains committed to arming Ukraine while avoiding escalating that conflict into a US war with Moscow, he said at the forum held at the Ronald Presidential Library. Reagan.

We will not be drawn into Putin’s war, Austin said.

The next few years will set the terms of our competition with the People’s Republic of China. They will shape the future of security in Europe, said Austin. And they will determine whether our children and grandchildren inherit an open world of rules and rights or face emboldened autocrats who seek to dominate through force and fear.

Still, between the two nuclear threats, China remains the biggest risk, Austin said.

To address this increase, we are aligning our budget like never before with the China challenge, Austin said. In our imperfect world, deterrence requires force.

The bomber is part of a major overhaul of the ongoing nuclear triad that the Congressional Budget Office says will cost $1.2 trillion through 2046.

This includes the Raider serving as the backbone of the Triad’s future air arm, but it also requires upgrading the country’s silo-launched intercontinental nuclear ballistic missiles and its fleet of nuclear submarines.

The Department of Defense has the largest discretionary budget of any federal agency, and it could receive up to $847 billion in the 2023 budget if Congress passes the current funding bill before the end of this session. legislative.

However, defense advocates say it is still not enough to modernize and keep pace with China, as much of this spending is on military personnel. The CBO estimates that about a quarter of the defense budget is spent on personnel expenses such as salaries, health care and retirement accounts.

