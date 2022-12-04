



The economic value of a single tree planted outside our forests and woodlands was revealed today (Sunday 4th December) at 3.8 billion for the first time. These figures are revealed in a new groundbreaking study published by Forest Research and Defra as part of National Tree Week.

Trees outside the woodlands are defined as single trees in urban and rural areas, and are some of the most iconic trees in our landscape, from the classic spreading hedges that account for nearly a quarter of trees in the UK to single trees lining streets are some of them. .

The evaluation is based on the important role they play in carbon sequestration and storage, temperature regulation, flood resilience enhancement, and noise and air pollution reduction. Together, these help mitigate climate change, reduce damage to infrastructure and people from the effects of flooding, cool cities in summer and improve health and well-being.

By quantifying its critical value, this report will help encourage councils, land managers and local communities to plant more trees outside the woodlands for the many and varied benefits they provide. As outlined in our UK Trees Action Plan, this will contribute to a broader government effort to triple planting rates in the UK by the end of this Parliament and achieve net zero by 2050.

Forestry Minister Trudy Harrison said:

Today’s groundbreaking research reaffirms the unique value of the non-forest trees that surround us, from the trees lining our streets to the trees scattered throughout our beautiful countryside.

It makes clear that trees bring tremendous environmental and economic value and benefits to society that cannot be underestimated. As set out in the UK Trees Action Plan, we are committed to tripling the rate of tree planting in the UK by 2024 and by quantifying the vital value of trees, this study will help encourage planting in communities across the UK no see.

Kieron Doick, Director of Forest Research’s Urban Forest Research Group, said:

Trees outside the forest are all around us: in our gardens, roads, parks and open green spaces. Understanding its value can help city councils and landowners plant more trees and invest in aftercare so they can continue to deliver the trees’ rich beauty and benefits.

While our appreciation of non-forest trees is substantial, our research recognizes that these are just a few of the many benefits trees provide. Future studies may add more understanding and value as more benefits are included.

According to our report, trees are valuable infrastructure assets across many land uses, just like you might think for lampposts or gutters. It also highlights that mature trees play a far greater role in providing benefits to society than young trees.

Forestry Commission Chief Executive Richard Stanford said:

This first-of-its-kind study demonstrates the dynamics of trees outside the forest, from solving many of the problems of our time, such as air quality and climate change, to reducing noise and helping people get better sleep.

This groundbreaking report informs the ongoing rollout of the UK Tree Action Plan and will inform future policy decisions. Continuing to make informed decisions based on strong scientific evidence will help realize the numerous environmental, economic and social benefits trees provide now and in the future.

The report also estimates the natural capital value of non-forest trees to be between $68.5 billion and $151.5 billion at 2020 prices. This represents the value of a tree over a century and provides a useful means of comparison with other natural assets.

In 2021/22, more than 500,000 trees were planted outside the forest thanks to government grants such as the Urban Tree Challenge Fund. Treescapes Fund, a local authority that accelerates tree planting in communities; and the Leveling Up Parks Fund, which helps people across the UK benefit from spending time in nature.

A non-forest tree valuation is available as a free download from the Forest Research website.

