Wealthy Russian businessman arrested for multiple crimes





The National Crime Agency launched a massive operation to arrest a wealthy Russian businessman on charges of money laundering, conspiracy to commit interior fraud and conspiracy to commit perjury.

A 58-year-old man was arrested at his multi-million pound residence in London on Thursday (1 December) by police fighting NCA banditry.

A 35-year-old man working on the premises was arrested nearby on charges of money laundering and obstructing NCA officers after he was seen leaving the address with a bag containing thousands of pounds in cash.

A third man, a 39-year-old ex-boyfriend of the businessman’s current partner, was arrested at his home in Pimlico, London, for crimes including money laundering and fraudulent conspiracy.

More than 50 police officers worked on the businessman’s London property. After an extensive search by NCA investigators, a number of digital devices and a significant amount of cash were recovered.

All three were interviewed by the NCA and released on bail.

NCA Commissioner Graeme Biggar said: “The NCA Combatting Kleptocracy Cell, which was only established this year, has had considerable success in investigating the potentially criminal activities of oligarchs, the professional service providers that support and assist them, and those associated with the Russian regime. are reaping

We will continue to use all the powers and tactics at our disposal to disrupt this threat.

This operation is the latest in a series of interventions by the NCA working to disrupt the activities of corrupt international business figures and enablers.

To date, the NCA has secured nearly 100 stoppages that unequivocally eliminate or reduce the criminal threat to the Putin-affiliated elite and their facilitators.

This includes a number of Account Freeze Orders (AFOs) for accounts held by individuals with close links to the Russians subject to sanctions. The Cell has also researched and taken prudent measures against a significant number of elites that directly affect Britain, targeting less traditional routes used to disguise the movement of significant wealth, such as the sale of high-value assets through auction houses.

Internationally, NCA work has assisted in the freezing of numerous properties, eight yachts and four aircraft, and continues to work with financial sanctions enforcing countries to freeze other assets in the UK. Partners targeting illicit assets overseas.

