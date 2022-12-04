Analysis: Europe cannot turn to US shale to fill OPEC vacuum





OPEC to meet on Sunday fearless of a US shale responseInflation, less productive wells blunt future productionAmbitions set by higher costs, clenched-fisted investors

NEW YORK/DENVER/HOUSTON, Dec 2 (Reuters) – U.S. shale oil drillers have gone from wild hunters to multi-millionaires over the past two decades, propelling the United States into the world’s top producer, but they are missing out now off track.

Oil production gains are slowing and executives at some of the biggest companies are warning of future declines from overstretched oilfields and less productive wells.

On Sunday, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) meets to decide whether to maintain the line or reduce its production, no longer fearing that their political decisions will cause an increase in shale production as they have done in the years before the pandemic.

The sidelining of U.S. shale means consumers around the world could face a winter of higher fuel prices. Russia has threatened to block oil sales to countries backing a European Union price cap, and the United States is ending releases from emergency oil stocks that have helped calm energy inflation.

U.S. shale production costs are skyrocketing and there is no sign that tight-fisted investors will change their return demands rather than invest in drilling expansion.

In a decade of breathtaking growth, shale has consistently defied production forecasts and opposition from environmentalists, as technology opened up more and more shale deposits and revolutionized the global energy industry.

But there don’t appear to be any new industry-transforming technologies on the way or potentially game-changing cost savings this time around. Inflation has driven costs up to 20%, and less productive wells are hampering the industry’s ability to produce more.

Research and engineering spending at oil’s biggest SLB (SLB.N) this year fell to 2.3% of revenue through September, from 2.4% in the same period a year ago one year old. At Helmerich & Payne (HP.N), one of the largest drilling contractors, its R&D budget will only increase by $1 million, from $27 million in 2022.

Industry spending on new oil projects, Morgan Stanley analysts said last week, “is modest at best and the absolute level of investment is still historically low.”

Shale has proven naysayers wrong in the past. After the 2014-2016 OPEC price war put hundreds of oil companies out of business, shale broke new ground with cheaper ways of operating. Their subsequent gains gave the United States in 2018 the title of the world’s largest crude producer, a distinction it still holds.

SPARKLING

Investors have prioritized dividends and stock buybacks ahead of production gains in recent years, executives said.

That has changed the ability of shale producers to respond to international oil price spikes, said Bryan Sheffield, who sold producer Parsley Energy and now runs an energy-focused private equity fund.

“Shale cannot come back to be a swing producer,” Sheffield said, due to investor reluctance to fund growth. The demand for payments and repeated price crashes have forced oil producers and service companies “to scale back science projects” that have fueled past production breakthroughs, he added.

The technological development that led to innovations such as multi-stage hydraulic fracturing “is going to slow down and has slowed down,” said Richard Spears, vice president of researcher Spears & Associates. “If you want to advance how far you can drill and how fast, that now becomes an issue.”

The industry also has less time to regain its former leadership, said Hess Corp CEO John Hess (HES.N). He reckons the rivals have around a decade of leeway before they run out. Shale is “no longer in the driver’s seat” with OPEC regaining control of the market, Hess said.

The US government expects global oil production to hit a new high next year, but it has downgraded its forecast several times this year. It recently cut its 2023 production growth outlook by 21%, for a gain of about 480,000 barrels per day (bpd), to 12.31 million bpd. This could mean less growth from the mere 500,000 bpd gain this year – which is already well below lofty expectations of a roughly 900,000 bpd gain this spring.

SHALE’S DECREASE INFLUENCE

The waning influence of shale is clear in North Dakota. Once at the forefront of America’s shale oil industry, low well productivity in the Bakken region and labor shortages have taken it away from its boom days.

According to production technology company Novi Labs, which focuses on oil and gas well yields, about 4% of its shale drilling inventory remains high-production, or Tier 1 locations, compared to 9% at beginning of 2020.

As the number of prime drill locations dwindles across all shale fields, the outlook is bleak. Shale production declines rapidly after peaking against conventional oil wells, dropping about 50% after the first year.

“It’s kind of a canary in the coal mine for what’s going to happen in other unconventional oil plays,” said Ted Cross, director of Novi Labs product management and a former oil company geologist, referring to North Dakota.

The Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico, the largest and most important U.S. oilfield, is the only U.S. shale region to exceed pre-COVID pandemic oil production levels. 19, according to data from the US Energy Information Administration.

Even this area is showing signs of stress.

“There are a bunch of underlying causes, but frac sand is so expensive now, tight labor markets make last-mile logistics difficult, and public producers are generally more willing to run out of production than capex. “said Matt Hagerty, principal analyst. for FactSet BTU analysis.

Initial production rates from a new well in the Central Midland Basin section of the Permian are averaging around 790 barrels of oil per day, according to the BTU researcher, up from 830 bpd just six months ago. Its initial production outlook at another shale field, East Eagle Ford, is down to 778 bpd from 828 bpd.

PERSISTENT LABOR SHORTAGE

“We’re going into 2023 with a severe labor shortage,” said Lynn Helms, director of the North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources. The northern state has always struggled to attract workers, and the tight labor market has compounded the problem.

Attracting workers for the crews needed to run fleets and fracking rigs has been stubbornly difficult, Helms said, adding that more rigs have moved south into the Permian.

The number of oil and gas extraction workers in North Dakota fell 12% between 2019 and 2021, according to the most recent annual data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, compared with a decline of 9.6 % of New Mexico.

Lower production rates are “a longer-term prospect,” said Mike Oestmann, managing director of shale producer Tall City Exploration. Other issues undermine potential gains from shale: a lack of regulatory clarity and the U.S. government’s drive to move away from fossil fuels, he said.

With producers determined to invest limited resources in the best drilling prospects, “we can’t go on like this forever,” Kaes Van’t Hof, Diamondback Energy’s chief financial officer, said in a recent earnings call.

The U.S. Department of Energy cut its full-year U.S. crude production forecast after slower-than-expected production increases.

Reporting by Laila Kearney, Liz Hampton and Arathy Somasekhar; edited by Gary McWilliams and Claudia Parsons

