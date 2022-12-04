Why are so many people leaving their jobs amid the cost of living crisis in the UK? | Richard Partington





Strange things are happening in the UK job market. With unemployment nearing its lowest level since the mid-1970s and businesses across the country struggling to fill the role, more and more people are leaving their jobs.

Increased economic inactivity, when adults of working age are neither seeking nor seeking work, is one of the biggest challenges facing the economy as the country grapples with the twin threats of rampant inflation and slowing economic growth. Both are affected by the loss of more than 600,000 missing workers since the Covid pandemic.

According to experts from the Institute for Employment Studies, the Office for National Statistics’ most recent official figures show that the number of people leaving work due to job loss has fallen below 250,000 for the first time on record. More than twice as many people left their jobs in a state of economic inactivity. That is, they are not working, nor are they looking for work.

More than 9 million people between the ages of 16 and 64 are currently out of the labor force, a group made up of students, people with long-term health problems, early retirees, and those caring for young children or elderly relatives.

No other advanced economy has failed to return employment to pre-pandemic levels, and the UK has been an international outlier. It’s a trend that has baffled leading economists. It’s puzzling, in principle, as more people are forced to return to the labor market as higher wages come with the worst standard of living hit since the middle of the last century.

Simply put, how are people coping with urgent living expenses if they are not working?

To find some answers, governments have launched investigations and economists around the world are examining the questions. Business leaders are concerned that Rishi Sunak has not grasped the seriousness of the situation so far.

Economists see a mix of reasons behind these trends, both positive and negative, driving people out of the job market. Many people would be happy to work if circumstances allowed. For others, work is a four-letter word you want to forget.

One of the key drivers identified by economists is Britain’s unstable public services. Long NHS waiting lists, inadequate support for people with health conditions and disabilities, and long Covid are often cited. The lack of affordable child care, support for elderly relatives, and the intransigence of employers’ refusal to offer flexible work arrangements are also frequent complaints.

It is this group that has grown the most at record levels since the coronavirus pandemic, with more than 2.5 million working-age adults now suffering from long-term illness. According to Andy Haldane, former chief economist at the Bank of England, for the first time since the Industrial Revolution, the health gains that helped increase the size of the workforce have been reversed. Part of this comes down to the steady erosion of public services after 12 years of Conservative government. A trend that fantasizes the Tory doctrine that cutting the state is always good for the economy.

Lack of affordable child care is one of the reasons people leave their jobs. Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA

On the other hand, the boom in early retirement could suggest that more and more people over 50 feel financially secure enough to quit their jobs. For those lucky enough to pay off their mortgage after years of rapidly rising home prices, quitting the race makes perfect sense.

Research by ONS found that most people between the ages of 50 and 65 who have quit their jobs since the pandemic fully own a home and are more likely to be debt-free. The places where economic inactivity has increased the most are generally wealthier. The UK’s biggest jump since late 2019 was in Chichester in West Sussex, followed by parts of Devon and Surrey. But there have also been significant increases in places like Preston and Mansfield, which are similarly aged but less affluent.

A reappraisal of our work lives may have happened since the shock of the Covid pandemic. ONS says people closer to 50 are more likely to consider returning to work after early retirement. However, there are preferences for more flexible hours, good salaries, and the ability to work from home.

Some commentators suggest that welfare played a role, with Spectator highlighting that over 5.2 million people are receiving unemployment benefits. The obvious suggestion is that life on unemployment benefits has become better than working, and cutting benefits or limiting entitlements could solve the UK’s workforce shortage.

However, this figure overlooks the fact that about 3.3 million of these claimants are receiving disability benefits or do not have work requirements under the universal credit system. This means they do not have to look for work because of their disability, care responsibilities, or are over state pension age.

It’s also based on the assumption that less than $400 a month for single adults over the age of 25 is enough to keep millions out of jobs they have no choice about. This figure is close to 10% of average wages, making it one of the most generous unemployment benefits among rich countries.

Even if the government announces that it will raise the inflation rate by more than 10 percent from April, the basic wage will remain at the lowest level in real terms in 40 years. According to the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, a charity that works to tackle poverty in the UK, this barely addresses poverty levels for some adults.

What is clear is that the absence of workers is a big problem in Britain. In the decade leading up to the COVID-19 pandemic, the economy benefited from increased labor force participation, which supported growth at a time when productivity gains had stagnated. Now the UK is stuck in a low-growth cycle, without labor force growth or sufficient productivity gains.

To avoid this, employers must do more to entice people back to work through higher salaries and flexible and better working conditions. Governments also need to play a role in investing more in training, employment support and improving public services to put people to work. Failure to act will force the country into its current growth trap.

