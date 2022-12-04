For the young Americans, an honorable exit against a wave of Dutch goals





AL RAYYAN, Qatar The United States players doubled at the final whistle, their white shirts soaked in sweat, their faces contorted with exhaustion. They lowered their heads and left them there.

The Americans arrived in Qatar last month with fresh faces and modest expectations. They were the second-youngest team in the tournament, representing a country returning to the World Cup for the first time in eight years. Qualifying for the tournament had been reason enough to rejoice.

But World Cup greatness, with all the spirit and fanfare on the pitch, has a knack for making a group of players want more, making them believe they can have it.

The Netherlands shattered those dreams of that little clinical feeling on Saturday night, exposing every American shortcoming in a 3-1 loss in front of 44,846 fans at Khalifa International Stadium.

It’s obviously hard for us to swallow, coach Gregg Berhalter said. The guys put everything they had in it. It’s such a great group of guys, such a tight-knit group of guys, you just want more for them, and tonight we missed out.

Team USA will return home having achieved one small goal: overcoming the lingering shame the program may have felt since 2017, when a previous team’s failure to qualify for the last World Cup sparked a period of a year of reconstruction and introspection. It may seem that it could have gone further.

But it’s a satisfying result for the Netherlands, a side whose World Cup ambitions became clearer when their manager said before the start of the round of 16 that their group had four games left to play. The Netherlands will play again on Friday night against the winner of Saturday’s late game between Argentina and Australia.

Ambition, for an American men’s soccer team, can be a trickier thing to articulate.

In 2014, the last time the United States participated in the World Cup, Jrgen Klinsmann, the team’s coach at the time, thought even before a ball was kicked that his group did not had no chance of winning the tournament. He said he was realistic. Some fans in the United States responded by suggesting Klinsmann, originally from Germany, leave the country. (The team was eliminated that year in the Round of 16.)

Ahead of this year’s tournament, Berhalter has taken a safer and wiser stance. Whenever the topic of ambitions came up, he said he viewed the World Cup as two smaller tournaments. The first was the group stage where each of the 32 teams played three games. Berhalter said his only goal was to qualify for the second, the knockout stage where 16 teams would eventually produce a champion and in theory anything could happen. It was a useful bit of rhetoric, a sort of spanked verbal dribble. But it wasn’t hard to read between the lines. For his young American team, everything after the group stage would be gravy.

In this sense, the United States and many of their fans will generally be satisfied with the work the team has done in Qatar.

The United States largely dominated their first opponent Wales, only to let victory slip away with the concession of a late penalty, which tied the game 1-1. He came up against England, one of the tournament favourites, contesting a scoreless draw which was celebrated as a victory. They faced Iran in a pressured, win-or-go home final group stage game steeped in geopolitics and, despite some nervous moments in the closing minutes of the evening, secured a 1-0 victory.

Players in all three games moved together cohesively. They ran hard and worked for each other. They played with a collective composure that belied their years.

The potential is very clear in this group, said goaltender Matt Turner.

All that interconnectedness seemed to dissolve on Saturday.

The Netherlands, having been content to absorb the pressure in the opening moments of the game, opened the scoring in the 10th minute, wrapping up a full field kick that involved nearly two dozen passes with a strike from Memphis Depay who whistled into the lower left corner of the goal. Depay had been left wide open on the play, eluding the attention of the American defensive lines and midfield simply by loitering in the space between them.

Denzel Dumfries, who assisted Depay on goal, provided an almost identical assist for the Netherlands’ second goal just before half-time. Once again the American defense was caught off guard when Dumfries sent the ball in front of the goal from the right wing. This time it was Daley Blind, the Dutch winger, who broke away from a defender to respond to the pass and score.

USA’s only goal came in the 76th minute and seemed to defy the laws of physics. Christian Pulisic drilled a cross into the box, and Haji Wright was only able to graze it by coming up with the outside of his right foot, which was facing the goal. The ball jumped from Wright’s foot, made a parabolic loop in the air and somehow curled inside the left post.

Wright had given the Americans a lifeline at 2-1, but Dumfries pulled it back five minutes later when he finished at close range after being left unmarked, again, by the American defence.

In the last three games, I would say we’ve defended really, really well,” said midfielder Tyler Adams. And today, the three goals come from times when we were probably sleeping a little.

In the general American consciousness, which seems to only adjust to the actions of its national soccer team once every four years, the team may now be entering a period of suspended animation. Other games and competitions will once again return to the forefront of the country’s sports landscape.

But behind the scenes, the gears will keep turning. Berhalter is nearing the end of a four-year contract, and a decision will soon have to be made, by coach and team, as to whether he should stay on for another four-year term to nurture and shape the team before the 2026 World Cup. Cup.

Over the next two weeks, I’m going to clear my head, sit back and think about what’s next, Berhalter said.

This tournament, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, has been a big part of the current squad. It will mark the return of the most-watched sporting event in the world to North America since the 1994 World Cup. It will also be when the core of this young team should collectively enter its prime.

The current tournament could, by then, be considered by some as a dress rehearsal, an opportunity for the players, talented but still very green, to get their feet wet. In that regard, it was a success. Pulisic, Tim Weah and Wright fulfilled their childhood dreams by scoring their first World Cup goals. Adams, charged with full-time captaincy duties for the tournament, has established himself as the heartbeat of the team, the person turning his emotional dial from the center of midfield.

But after a tournament where so many things went well and a night where so many things went wrong, there may linger the unpleasant feeling that they could have had more.

