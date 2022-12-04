The UK government may ease strike action with the military so that public services can continue to operate.





London CNN —

After a wave of strikes sparked by a cost-of-living crisis and an economic slowdown, Britain’s government is looking at easing industrial activity and bringing in the military to keep public services running, the ruling Conservative Party chairman said Sunday. to the economic downturn.

Actions include border control and state health services should key workers, including nurses and ambulance drivers, go on strike.

Our message to unions is that this is not the time to strike, it is the time to try and negotiate. But if it’s not there, it’s important to the government and it’s the right and responsible thing to do to have a contingency plan in place, Conservative Party Speaker Nadhim Zahawi told Sky News on Sunday.

They were looking at the military, they were looking at the professional response force. [] Zahawi added that in the event of an attack by border troops, it would be an unfortunate situation.

Of course, in other parts of the public sector, such as ambulance driving, we should try to minimize disruption, Zahawi said in response to a question about the strike affecting the UK National Health Service.

Zahawi cited Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine as the reason for the recent strike action, saying the economic struggle was a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which was driving up energy costs. He urged the unions to withdraw their demands and join forces to send a clear message to Putin that he cannot use energy as a weapon.

The claims were dismissed by Pat Cullen, secretary and chief executive of the Royal College of Nursing. Using Russia’s war in Ukraine as justification for cuts in real wages for British nurses is a new low for this government.

“The public does not believe in this kind of investigation and we want ministers to resolve our dispute,” she said.

Meanwhile, Sharon Graham, Secretary General of Unite, said: “Nadim Zahawi’s claim that British nurses, ambulance drivers and teachers are allies of Vladimir Putin is as absurd as it is disingenuous.

Strikes have engulfed Britain this year as workers grapple with a worsening cost-of-living crisis and an economy sinking into recession. CNN Business previously reported that stagnant wages have failed to keep up with inflation, now at its highest level in 41 years, setting the stage for clashes between employers and employees.

These conflicts have already caused widespread disruption, including in train travel, and are now spreading to more sectors such as education, healthcare and security.

More than 70,000 university students went on strike at 150 universities across the UK over salaries, working conditions and pensions on Thursday 24th and Friday 25th November.

According to the University and College Union, which led the strike, the strike is the largest in UK higher education history, affecting more than 2.5 million students.

According to the National Statistical Office, the number of days lost due to the strike in August was 356,000, which is not much different from the loss of 386,000 in July 2014. That number fell to 205,000 in September.

Confusion continued into the fall as several public service unions decided to go on strike or hold a member vote on pay. NHS paramedics and nurses are scheduled to go on strike this month, and junior doctors are expected to vote on whether to take industrial action.

Britain’s largest transport union, the RMT, announced in November that there would be four 48-hour strikes in December and January.

The Correspondence Workers Union (CWU), which represents striking postal workers, announced additional strikes on December 9, 11, 14, 15, 23 and 24 that could jeopardize Christmas deliveries.

