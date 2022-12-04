UK police arrest wealthy Russians targeting Putin’s associates





LONDON — British authorities have arrested a wealthy Russian businessman on charges of laundering money in an effort to disrupt potentially criminal activity by the oligarch and others linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The National Crime Agency said more than 50 expert investigators raided a suspect’s multimillion-pound house in London on Thursday, confiscating multiple digital devices and significant amounts of cash. The man has no name.

The NCA Combatting Kleptocracy Cell, which was only established this year, is having considerable success in investigating the potentially criminal activities of oligarchs, the professional service providers that support and support them, and those associated with the Russian regime. agency chief Graeme Biggar said in a statement Saturday. We will continue to use all the powers and tactics at our disposal to disrupt this threat.

The arrests were made by Britain working with the US, European Union and others to cut off the flow of money to Putin’s regime following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. According to the British government, the UK has imposed sanctions on more than 1,300 individuals and entities, including 120 wealthy business leaders with global assets estimated at more than £130 billion ($160 billion).

The businessman targeted in the raid on Thursday was arrested on charges of money laundering, conspiracy to commit perjury and conspiracy to defraud the Department of the Interior, the government agency responsible for immigration and law enforcement.

A 35-year-old man who works at the suspect’s home was also arrested after he was seen leaving the house with a bag containing thousands of pounds in cash, the agency said. A third man, a 39-year-old ex-boyfriend of the businessman’s current partner, was arrested at his home in Pimlico, west London, on charges of crimes including money laundering and conspiracy to commit fraud.

The NCA said the operation was part of an effort to disrupt the activities of corrupt international business figures and their enablers. About 100 operations have been carried out to eliminate or reduce the criminal threat against elites associated with Putin, the agency said.

Cell has also researched and taken prudent steps against the significant number of elites that directly affect Britain, and has targeted less traditional routes used to disguise significant transfers of wealth, such as the sale of high-value assets through auction houses. said.

In October, the NCA said it had arrested another London-based businessman on charges of helping a sanctioned Russian oligarch conceal property in the UK.

The agency said it had helped freeze assets, including numerous properties, eight yachts and four aircraft, working with law enforcement agencies around the world to target illicit property abroad.

