US expects reduced pace of fighting in Ukraine to continue for months





WASHINGTON, Dec 3 (Reuters) – U.S. intelligence expects the reduced pace of fighting in Ukraine to continue over the coming months and sees no evidence of reduced Ukrainian will to resist, despite attacks against its power grid and other critical winter infrastructure, the director of national intelligence said Saturday.

“We’re already seeing some sort of slowdown in the conflict…and we expect that’s what we’ll see in the coming months,” Avril Haines told the Reagan National Defense Forum in California.

She said the Ukrainian and Russian military would be looking to re-equip and re-supply to prepare for a post-winter counteroffensive, but there was some question as to what that would look like, and added:

“We are actually quite skeptical whether or not the Russians will be ready to do it. I think more optimistic for the Ukrainians in this time frame.”

Asked about the effects of Russian attacks on Ukraine’s power grid and other civilian infrastructure, Haines said Moscow’s goal was partly to undermine Ukrainians’ will to resist, and added: “I think we don’t see no evidence that it’s being undermined at this point.

She said Russia was also looking to affect Ukraine’s ability to continue the conflicts and added that Kyiv’s economy had suffered badly.

“That can, over time, obviously, have an impact. The magnitude of the impact will depend on what they’re looking for, what they’re able to do, the resilience of that critical infrastructure, our ability to help them defend it.”

“The economy of Ukraine is suffering very badly. It’s been devastating, and…obviously the removal of the network will have an impact on that as well.”

Haines said she thinks Russian President Vladimir Putin was surprised his military didn’t accomplish more.

“I think he’s becoming more aware of the challenges the military is facing in Russia. But we still don’t know if he has the full picture at this point of the difficulty they’re facing…we’re seeing ammunition shortages, for morale, supply issues, logistics, a whole host of issues they face.”

Haines said Putin’s political goals in Ukraine did not appear to have changed, but US intelligence analysts believe he may be willing to scale back his short-term military goals “on a temporary basis with the idea that he could then come back to this question until later.”

She said Russia seemed to be using up its military stockpiles “rather quickly”.

“It’s really quite extraordinary, and our own feeling is that they’re not able to produce locally what they’re spending at this point,” she said.

“That’s why you see them effectively going to other countries to try and get ammunition…and we’ve indicated that their precision ammunition is running out much faster in many ways.”

Haines said the United States had “seen some movement” in North Korea’s ammunition supply, “but it hasn’t been much at this point.”

She said Iran had supplied Russia with drones and that Moscow was looking for other types of precision munitions in Tehran, which would be “very concerning in terms of capacity”.

Reporting by David Brunnstrom, Michael Martina and Eric Beech; Editing by Daniel Wallis

