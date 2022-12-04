Britain could use the military to defuse strikes, the Conservative Party chairman said.





LONDON, Dec 4 (Reuters) – The UK government is considering using the military to keep public services running if key workers, including the state health service, go on strike, the ruling Conservative Party chairman said on Tuesday. time) stated. Sunday.

The UK is already grappling with industrial action in various sectors, but the country is now facing strikes by thousands of nurses and ambulance workers in England and Wales who plan to strike over pay and conditions later this month.

The government has repeatedly urged workers to stop strike action, saying they could not afford wage increases to cover inflation and that such increases would further fuel inflation.

“Our message to the unions is to say, ‘This is not the time to strike, it is the time to try to negotiate,'” Nadhim Zahawi told Sky News.

“We’re looking at the military. We’re looking at the professional response force… a burgeoning capability,” he said, adding that the military could be brought in to drive the ambulance.

Alex Baldock, CEO of British electricity retailer Currys (CURY.L), said his company would be shutting down Royal Mail (IDSI.L) “for the time being” to mitigate the impact of the strike.

Workers at Royal Mail, a courier and post office, have staged several strikes this year over wages and working conditions, with more strikes planned this month.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who has been in power for just over a month, faces many challenges, including a possible long-term recession ahead of elections that polls suggest the Conservatives will lose.

The Sunday Times newspaper reported that Sunak could revive plans to curb the strike rights of public sector workers, including NHS staff, teachers and firefighters, and the Sunday Telegraph reported later this month that health workers could recruit pharmacists to help patients if they strike. said there is.

The main opposition Labor Party has called for the government to negotiate with public sector workers, with Labor education policy chief Bridget Phillipson saying teachers were “right to insist on a better deal on the pay side”.

Teachers across Scotland have gone on strike for the first time in nearly 40 years after wage negotiations broke down, and hundreds of thousands of teachers and education staff in England and Wales are voting whether to strike over wages and pay disputes. funds.

Zahawi has again accused Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine of fueling rising energy prices and double-digit inflation, calling on public sector workers to “get along”.

“Already there is a minimum level of safety for deliveries, but the NHS will review all contingency plans,” he said.

