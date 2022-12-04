US Navy says trawler carrying weapons was bound for Yemen | Houthi News





The US Navy said the boat was carrying more than a million rounds and was intercepted along a sea route from Iran to Yemen.

The US Navy said it intercepted a fishing trawler smuggling more than 50 tons of ammunition, including more than a million bullets, thousands of rockets and a large amount of propellant for rocket-propelled grenades into the Gulf of ‘Oman.

In a statement on Saturday, the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet said the illicit cargo was discovered on December 1 during a flag check boarding and it was the second major weapons seizure. in a month along a sea route from Iran to war-torn Yemen.

The direct or indirect supply, sale or transfer of weapons to the Houthis in Yemen violates UN Security Council Resolution 2216 and international law, the US Navy said in the statement.

On November 8, the fleet intercepted a fishing boat carrying more than 70 tons of ammonium perchlorate, which is used in the production of rocket and missile fuel, as well as explosives, and 100 tons of ammonium-based fertilizer. urea, which is used in agriculture but can also be used in explosives.

US Vice Admiral Brad Cooper accused Iran of being behind the latest shipment.

This significant ban clearly shows that Iran’s illegal transfer of lethal aid and destabilizing behavior continues, he said in the statement.

On December 1, US Naval Forces in the Middle East intercepted a fishing trawler smuggling more than 50 tons of ammunition, rockets and rocket propellants into the Gulf of Oman along a sea route from from Iran to Yemen.

Learn more https://t.co/DHuiCFBNnO pic.twitter.com/mvcgxmgqF7

US Naval Forces Central Command / US 5th Fleet (@US5thFleet) December 3, 2022

A photo released Dec. 3, 2022 by the U.S. Defense Visual Information Distribution Service shows a fishing trawler believed to have been intercepted by the U.S. Navy in the Gulf of Oman. [DVIDS via AFP]

The United States and Saudi Arabia accuse Iran of arming Yemeni Houthi rebels, who seized the country’s capital, Sanaa, in 2014.

Tehran has denied the charge; Iran has previously said it supports the Houthis politically, but denies sending weapons to the group.

The war in Yemen, which pitted the Houthis against a Saudi-led coalition, has killed hundreds of thousands and pushed the impoverished nation to the brink of starvation.

A UN-brokered ceasefire that came into effect in April has led to a sharp reduction in hostilities. The truce expired in October, although fighting remains largely suspended.

There was no immediate comment from the Houthis in Yemen or the Iranian government.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/12/4/us-navy-intercepts-boat-smuggling-ammunition-in-gulf-of-oman The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos