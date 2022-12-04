UK Weather: Snowfall in Scotland as temperatures drop below minus 8 degrees and cold spells arrive | british news





Temperatures are expected to plummet below -8C (17.6F) in parts of the UK by mid-week, with the UK Meteorological Office issuing a warning of heavy snowfall in Scotland.

As arctic chill sweeps across the country and winter bites, it is expected to bring below average year-round temperatures and easterly winds are expected to move north.

The National Weather Service issued a snowfall warning on Wednesday, saying it could disrupt road, bus and train travel.

UK Weather: Latest Sky News Forecast

Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill said:

“But starting Tuesday we’ll be getting a northerly flow. So our wind is coming from the north, and that’s arctic air that’s dropping our temperatures more and more as we go through this week.

“Both days and nights will feel colder and cooler with temperatures well below the year-round average.”

‘Colds will be very widespread’

Mr Burkill added that by Thursday, temperatures would drop to -7C (19.4F) or -8C (17.6F) overnight and probably be colder.

“I think the cold will be very widespread,” he said. “Probably Northern Ireland and East Anglia will not be as cold as minus 1 or 2 degrees.”

“Otherwise we’re talking about several degrees below zero all over Scotland, Wales.”

He said many parts of the UK, including the southwest, could see exceptionally cold temperatures of -5C (23F) or -6C (21.2F).

Mr Birkall added: “We have a snow warning issued for the northern half of Scotland on Wednesday and that’s when snow showers from the north will have the biggest impact.”

“They’ll probably start on Tuesday and we’ll see some very big snow in the north.”

Image: A yellow eye alert was issued for Scotland on Wednesday. Photo: Met Office

Forecasters predict the cold weather could last for a week, though mostly dry and cold, as northerly currents persist and there may be some showers.

Temperatures in Drumnadrochit near Inverness dropped to -3.8C (25.16F) on Saturday night, but nighttime temperatures in Scotland should stay around -2C (28.4F) over the next few days.

The rest of the area will be above a few degrees below zero until the cold wave arrives on Wednesday.

Daytime temperatures are expected to hover around 8C (46.4F) or 9C (48.2F), dropping to 5C (41F) or 6C (42.8F) as the week progresses.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/uk-weather-temperatures-to-dip-below-8c-and-heavy-snow-for-scotland-as-cold-snap-arrives-12761649 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos