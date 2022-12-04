World Cup 2022: America, the naive





This is an edition of The Great Game, a newsletter about the 2022 World Cup and how football explains the world. Register here.

One of the charms of Gregg Berhalters is that he can’t be bothered. Unshaven, dressed in the Schlub team uniform, he ran along the sideline as if he were still at the height of the pandemic and he was enjoying his newfound freedom to shower.

Standing in the technical area opposite him was Dutch coach Louis van Gaal, looking very much like a stuck-up high school principal eager to berate Berhalter for his aggressive indifference. Van Gaal is one of the most experienced and meticulous coaches in the game, knowing the ways of tournament football and a shrewd pragmatist.

As a young man, Berhalter played football in Holland and he shaped his team according to the classic principles of Dutch football where dominance comes in the form of short passing and players arranging themselves in neat triangles. For decades, the United States lacked an identity, and Berhalter imposed one on the team. He chose an attractive and aggressive style, which suits the youth and athleticism of his rosters. It’s an aesthetic that has made the United States irresistibly likable, even to neutrals who have historically mocked American football.

Facing one of the greatest footballing nations on the planet, Berhalter stayed true to their principles. He did nothing to bend in front of his opponent. And for the first 10 minutes of the match, it was exhilarating. The United States attacked fearlessly and provided the game’s pivotal moment when Christian Pulisic missed a shot that goalkeeper Andries Noppert buried in his arms. And if and if and if

Where the United States made no concessions to the Dutch, Louis van Gaal understood how a few adjustments in his squad could neutralize his opponent and exploit their weaknesses. Throughout the tournament, the American midfielder was a whirlwind display of energy and ingenuity. But by tightly marking Yunus Musah, Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie, the Dutch rendered the American attack inert.

Van Gaal also saw how full-back Antonee Robinson would bombard the pitch without paying enough attention to the space he freed up. In the past, Robinson’s pace had allowed him to make up for times when he got stuck in the wrong part of the pitch. But today, the Dutch brutally attacked him. On each of the three goals, the Dutch ruthlessly exploited Robinson’s tactical indiscipline. Because the dynamic was so obvious to the viewer at home, it became painful to watch. And in the end, the Dutch scored classic team goals, swinging the ball from winger to winger, elegantly leaving it to the runners arriving late in the box.

This iteration of the USA men’s team was indeed the most gifted. Many elements of a team capable of going far in a World Cup are in place and the young players will mature in measurable ways. But the collective quality leap also exposed areas where the United States failed to cultivate talent of the caliber to rival the Netherlands. For some mysterious reason, the United States was unable to produce a world-class striker. (My humble suggestion: sign this guy.) Our centre-backs are adorably brave, but not fast enough to keep up. America’s success at the 2026 World Cup will depend on emerging talent in those positions.

It will also depend on the tactical evolution of Gregg Berhalter. It’s always fun when a style of nations football channels clichés about the country’s essential identity. (For example: Holland, the nation of Mondrian, landscape painting and canals, are masters at rearranging space.) The rap about the United States is that its exuberant faith in its own values makes them hopelessly naive, dangerously idealistic. That’s how the team played today. To take its next step forward, it will need to add a touch of old-world sophistication and realism to its approach, the maturity that comes from being bumped and battered.

