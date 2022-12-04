10 fastest parkrun times in the UK for December 3, 2022





Sam Harrison and Andrew Milligan set the record for the fastest park run in the UK this week (3rd December).

The top 10 weekly park runs are sponsored by editor Robbie Britton’s 1001 Running Tips. Order your copy today if you want to go faster on your park run or your next marathon.

As if Clara Evans’ tying record last weekend wasn’t impressive enough, Sam Harrison took it as a “hold the beer” moment and clocked an excellent 15:37 this morning on the Long Eaton park run. GB International is one to keep improving and it’s no surprise that she beat the records of Charlotte Arter and Clara Evans, but it still must have been a tough outing.

The fastest male runner didn’t even come close to the time (although the Tasmanian Devil came close today – see below). Andrew Milligan and Dylan Evans both posted very impressive 14:47s in separate events. Worsley Woods’ Milligan broke the course record for this event, but his parkrun PB was already 14:47 at the Waterworks parkrun in September.

However, Evans is listed as not attached but we are going from Power of 10 to Shaftesbury Barnet/Australia entry and got a new park run PB but still slightly slower than his 5000m and 5k bests of 13:58 and 14:20. .

Everyone is running super fast

Sophie Wallis, with a fast time of 15:51 at the Doddington Hall parkrun, might be the second fastest in the history of this ranking. We’re sure the massive parkrun PB and under 16 minute mark for the first time at any format distance will be a huge consolation for missing out on the top spot. It is also a one-second course record.

At Middlesbrough, Philippa Stone was third fastest at Albert Park with a time of 16:43. December seems to be already performing at a similar level, as she won the RunThrough Tatton 10K and had strong outings in the North Yorkshire & South Durham League.

The third fastest male runner, Dominic Nolan, was just one second ahead of the two virtual and real chasers with a time of 14:50. Callum Rawlinson also dropped in place, despite beating Freddie Hessian at the Brighton and Hove Park Run (but he’ll still be happy, as he went out for pastries with his mom after finishing his course record at South Manchester).

Fastest course?

Long Eaton, Doddington Hall, Brighton & Hove and Ferry Meadows all look like a two runners tie event this week which sees the two faster riders kick off the show. Long Eaton took the biscuits this weekend with first and fourth place and Harriet Blood provided a quick assist to Sam Harrison with 16:51 for the fourth place spot.

Special mention to UTAS Athletic Club’s James Hansen who ran 13:57 this morning at Tasmania’s Launceston parkrun. It’s just 9 seconds off Andy Baddeley’s 13:48 park run, but it’s not included in this ranking (due to geography).

women’s ranking

men’s ranking

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fastrunning.com/events-and-races/parkrun/10-fastest-uk-parkrun-times-on-3rd-december-2022/35143 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos