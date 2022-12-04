A brief UK Carrier Strike Group 2022 deployment concludes.





HMS Queen Elizabeth, her air group and escorts recently underwent a three-week training and re-accommodation period. Here we wrap up our RN carrier activities for later this year.

background

UK Carrier Strike development for 2022 unfortunately has not caught up to the significant achievements of the previous year. A random and unexpected mechanical failure of HMS Prince of Wales resulted in a hasty rescheduling of the fall program. HMS Queen Elizabeth (along with HMS Richmond and RFA Tideforce) was sent to the United States as an alternate host for the Atlantic Future Forum in New York. This sign of commitment clearly underscores the importance currently attached to the AFF in the UK-US defense and security relationship. The two-day forum (September 28-29, 2022) saw politicians, diplomats, industry leaders and academics debate key topics related to transatlantic partnerships. muster and soft power values.

Against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine, and more broadly, the cost and larger impact of sailing the only airline across the Atlantic Ocean to host the conference has some questioning whether resources were well spent. While there’s obviously some training value whenever an aircraft carrier goes to sea, there were only two Merlins aboard and no fixed-wing flights or training with the US Navy. The AFF could be held ashore for a fraction of the cost and freed CSGs during the long stretch of NATO work across Europe.

The decision to move to New York rather than begin a more substantial operational deployment may have been driven by background air group force creation pressures. The light force’s slow growth likely hampered its ability to create and sustain jets at sea, following a peak effort in 2021 and several F-35s deployed for air policing missions in the Baltic States. On 2 November, the Secretary of Defense recognized a total of 33 pilots (including three pilots who had been replaced by the USAF, USMC and RAAF) who had been trained to fly the 29 F-35s the UK currently owns.

Eight jets can be seen from the deck of HMS Queen Elizabeth in the North Sea on November 11, 2022. CSG22

The CGS22 deployment has been officially described as “a proof-of-concept deployment of NATO’s fifth-generation naval strike capability consisting of the F-35 carrier strike, Merlin and Wildcat helicopters.” Supported by HMS Kent, HMS Richmond, HMS Diamond and RFA Tidesurge, HMS Queen Elizabeth spent time in the North Sea as part of a wider Achillean operation in support of European security. (The Littoral Response Group, consisting of HMS Albion, HMS Defender RFA Argus and RFA Mounts Bay, was deployed to the Mediterranean as the southern element of the Achillean from mid-September.)

Returning from America on 14 October, HMS Queen Elizabeth spent a month in the sidelines before sailing on 10 November for a 21-day action. The air group on board consisted of 8 F-35 jets from 617 Squadron, 2 820 NAS Crowsnest Merlins and 1 other Merlin Mk2 (Mk2s without Crowsnest are now referred to as ‘marine patrol helicopters’ in the Merlin community). sometimes referred to in) MPH)). Two 845 NAS Merlin Mk4s and two 825 NAS Wildcats completed a total of 15 aircraft aboard the carrier.

rotary wing parts. While at sea, additional tests were conducted with the Crowsnest Airbourne Surveillance and Control (ASaC) system using the latest, more stable version (12.2) of the software.

An intense 24/7 flight schedule was carried out over the North Sea, sometimes with very difficult weather conditions and additional F-35 pilots qualified on the carrier deck. The American destroyer USS Paul Ignatius and the French frigate FS Aquitaine also operated alongside the Carrier Strike Group.

820 NAS Merlins participated in ASW exercise with RAF Lossiemouth’s P-8A Poseidon MPA and 845 NAS conducted another joint personnel recovery exercise with Marines from 42 Commando (JPR rescued downed pilots and sensitive aircraft parts behind enemy lines). is to recover). .

HMS Kent has completed the final part of a three-month, 110,00-mile deployment as part of CSG22. Before she joined the carrier, she had already participated in joint warrior exercises, conducted patrols in northern waters, and visited the NATO FORACS facility at Stravanger for operational capability confidence checks.

A new Maritime Medical Emergency Response Team (MMERT) concept was implemented during deployment. A simulated engine room casualty with serious injuries was evacuated from HMS Richmond to the aircraft carrier by Merlin helicopter. Comprised of medical consultants, paramedics and medical assistants, MMERT provides anterior trauma treatment similar to that provided by British Airways ambulances, helping patients in critical condition maximize their chances of survival before reaching hospital. HMS Queen Elizabeth’s medical facilities are staffed by 22 people for the first time since CSG21. This gives CSG a ‘role 2’ medical capability with deployable modules containing two emergency medicine beds, an operating room, two intensive care beds and over 8,500 medical items worth over 1m.

HMS Diamond participated in the rescue of yachtsmen off the Isle of Wight on 10 November before joining CSG for several days. Her fighter controller was used to direct aerial training with the carrier’s jets alongside the UK-based RAF Typhoons, USAF F-15s and F-35As. Instead of going to Oslo, Diamond spent five days in Tyne from 20 to 25 November before returning to Portsmouth on the 28th.

Arrive in Oslo in the snow.

HMS Queen Elizabeth, Kent and Richmond arrived in Oslo from 21 to 24 November for a four-day diplomatic visit. The Minister of Defense invited the leaders of the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) countries aboard the aircraft carrier to discuss security in Northern Europe and measures to aid Ukraine. Various Norwegian politicians, diplomats and media were also hosted on board, reflecting the deepening defense relationship between the UK and Norway, which have many common interests, particularly around the security of their undersea infrastructure. During the visit, it was officially confirmed that RN would be purchasing a Norwegian-made Naval Strike Missile system.

According to unconfirmed sources, work on HMS Prince of Wales at Rosyth is due to be completed by mid-February. At some point next year, she’ll likely go on a ‘Westlant 23’ US tour to do her flight test, which she had to give up this year. The third phase of the much-delayed F-35B Development Flight Test (DT3) will focus primarily on extending the safe flight envelope of the Shipborne Rolling Vertical Landing (SRVL) and recovering unused weapons to the ship from a stowed state. . The Bedford Array, a series of lights designed to assist pilots when performing challenging SRVL maneuvers, is only integrated on HMS Prince of Wales.

HMS Queen Elizabeth will remain a ‘high readiness aircraft carrier’ (upon 72 hours notice before departure) and will be back at sea for further operations next year. Many critics are lining up to dismiss Carrier Strike as a failure prematurely, but in fact, despite the frustration of constant delays and delays common to many aspects of Britain’s defence, its great value and future strength remain. there is.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.navylookout.com/brief-uk-carrier-strike-group-2022-deployment-wraps-up/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos