USA take solace in earning respect despite World Cup exit





AL RAYYAN, Qatar

The US national team started the World Cup two weeks ago with two goals.

We entered this World Cup with the objective of winning it, said defender Walker Zimmerman.

OK, that one was probably a little unrealistic.

But the second goal was arguably the most important, especially with the World Cup returning to the United States in four years. And this one, the players said, they made it happen.

American Christian Pulisic, right, competes for the ball with Netherlands’ Jurrien Timber, left, and Frenkie de Jong during a World Cup match at the Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar , Saturday.

(Francisco Seco/Associated Press)

We had a common goal four years ago, a mission we set ourselves, which was to change the way the world views American football, said midfielder Weston McKennie. I think this tournament has really restored a lot of confidence, restored a lot of respect. I think we’ve shown that, you know, we can be giants.

We may not be there yet. But I think we are definitely on our way.

They have great talent and bring a lot of energy to the game. They can look forward to a bright future. They can definitely become an elite team.

— Dutch defender Denzel Dumfries on USA

In this way, this World Cup was a big step forward even though it ended the same way all the other World Cups ended for the United States, with a 3-1 defeat against the Netherlands in the round of 16. finished with players looking forward, not backward; this time the last game was a start, not an end.

We decided to show the rest of the world that we can play football, coach Gregg Berhalter said. I think we’ve partially succeeded. We have made progress. I feel like when you look at our team, it’s a very clear identity of what we’re trying to do.

Can we win against the best teams? Can we perform well enough against the best teams to win? I think this group is close. The American public should be optimistic.

Perhaps the biggest change has been within the team itself. For a program that has only reached the quarterfinals once in the modern era, the knockout stages have always been the goal. Just step out of the group and everything that follows is gravy.

This state of mind has disappeared.

That’s changing, said goaltender Matt Turner, who had a stellar tournament, becoming the first American in 92 years to post two shutouts in a World Cup. The expectations of our fans are changing, the expectations of the players. We didn’t feel like we wanted a trophy just because we advanced to the knockout stages.

We want to be able to compete with these teams, like the Netherlands, like Argentina. We want to be able to play those games, play those big moments, and create more buzz.

USA goalkeeper Matt Turner collects the ball as Netherlands’ Steven Bergwijn covers his face after failing to score during a World Cup match at the Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar on Saturday.

(Ebrahim Noroozi/Associated Press)

The loss against the Netherlands, ranked No. 8 in the world, showed that the United States is not there yet. Louis van Gaal, unbeaten in 11 World Cup games as Dutch coach, found a weakness in the American defense and exploited it, telling his wingers to wait an extra beat or two before placing their crosses in the surface. And that little bit of patience made a huge difference. Although the Netherlands conceded possession, they made the most of their chances, with Inter Milan winger Denzel Dumfries finishing with a goal and two assists to become the first Dutch player since 1978 to contribute three goals in a World Cup game.

Still, it wasn’t necessarily a game the Netherlands would want to play again.

They are really tough, Dutch goalkeeper Andries Noppert, who was called upon to make five saves, said of the Americans. They go like crazy, like crazy. They work together, they don’t give up.

They have great talent and bring a lot of energy to the game, added Dumfries. They can look forward to a bright future. They can definitely become an elite team.

They can but they are not there yet.

A win, two draws and a defeat is not a great World Cup, but it is a start. It’s also better than Mexico, Uruguay, Belgium and Germany here.

The performance was also enlightening because despite all the talent, energy and youth of the American team, it cannot make up for the lack of a consistent goalscorer. USA have only scored three goals in this tournament, and they all came from different players, although Christian Pulisic scored one and assisted the other two.

The United States had the second youngest team in the tournament and on Saturday they showed their age. The MMA midfielder of McKennie, 24, Yunus Musah, 20, and Tyler Adams, 23, so good in the group stage, was mediocre against the Dutch. The back line, so strong in the first three games that it didn’t allow a goal on the run, made two big mistakes on Saturday and allowed three runs.

Turner was perhaps the only American who started strong and finished stronger, his four saves preventing a one-sided game from becoming even more explosive. But despite the loss, there is a buzz around this team.

American Tyler Adams, center, chases the ball under pressure from Netherlands Memphis Depay during a World Cup match at the Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar on Saturday.

(Ebrahim Noroozi/Associated Press)

I think this is probably the first time in a long time that people will say, Wow, this team has something special, Adams said. There have been so many ups and downs over the last three years, and then when you put four performances like that on the court, it really gives people something to be excited about.

Potential is just potential, but you can see that if we maximize it in the right way, it can be something.

The next World Cup will be in the United States and the home team will be four years older and a bigger tournament wiser. By then, McKennie said, winning the final day won’t seem so unrealistic.

We went out and it sucks, he said. But at the same time, many of us will use this as a chip on our shoulder over the next four years to try and prove what we can do.

