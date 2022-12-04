Britain braces for snow as arctic winds issue yellow warning





We have a snow alert issued across the northern half of Scotland on Wednesday and that’s when the snow showers from the north will have the most impact and will probably start on Tuesday and we’ll see very heavy snow from the north.

Scotland’s weather alert says up to 2 inches of snow could accumulate on low ground and up to 4 inches on ground 650 feet above.

anticipate blue sky

Despite chilly temperatures, Mr. Burkill noted that most of the cold wave will be clear blue skies meaning sunny weather.

The weather is currently cloudy, so there won’t be much difference between the daily high and the nightly low. But as we move through this week, we’ll get a chilly northerly current with clear skies, clear and crisp during the day, but cooler at night.

Plunging temperatures are set to push average energy bills to 2,500, about double last year’s price cap.

Inclement weather followed Britain’s third-warmest November on record, which somewhat softened the blow of the energy crisis.

Overall, the UK is expected to have another warmest year on record. This summer, the temperature exceeded 40 degrees Celsius for the first time nationwide.

christmas weather

Despite warnings of cold weather, with three weeks left until Christmas, temperatures seemed likely to return to normal by the time the festivities began.

Burkhill said there were signs that as we went through the week leading up to Christmas, we should start seeing something more unstable coming up from the south.

As a result, now leading up to Christmas, temperatures are more likely to return to normal for the year.

That won’t mean a warm Christmas, but the heat wave this week will be far above, he said.

