Bullish on Bitcoin, US Senator Ted Cruz wants Texas to be a crypto oasis





US Senator Ted Cruz wants to make the US state of Texas an oasis for Bitcoin (BTC) and cryptocurrencies. Speaking at the Texas Blockchain Summit 2022 in late November, the politician explained how the crypto industry can be strategic for the energy supply and technological development of the United States.

Cruz argued that Bitcoin mining could be used to monetize the energy created from oil and gas extraction, rather than burning it. In addition, he highlighted how mining activity can be used as an alternative energy storage and supply:

“The beauty of it [Bitcoin mining] it’s when you have a substantial investment, like we do in Texas and bitcoin mining, when you have an extreme weather event, either extreme heat, which is common in the state of Texas, or a extreme cold, which sometimes happens here, Bitcoin mining can go out in a fraction of a second. Make that electricity immediately available on the grid to heat or cool people’s homes, to run businesses. It’s a huge reservoir of excess capacity which I think is very beneficial.”

The senator pointed out that Texas combines abundant and relatively inexpensive energy, along with free enterprise, which makes Texas an attractive state for the development of the crypto industry in the United States. Cruz also opened up about why he describes himself as an enthusiastic Bitcoin fan. :

“I like bitcoin because the government can’t control it.”

The Republican lawmaker admitted to buying Bitcoin, the only cryptocurrency in his wallet, every week. He also noted:

“I think bitcoin means investment. It means opportunity. It means prosperity. It means financial independence. I also think the boom in bitcoin mining in Texas has a huge positive benefit to network resilience.”

Texas is one of the fastest growing crypto mining centers in the United States. In August, its comptroller’s office revealed the state’s pro-crypto stance, with plans to accommodate miners and long-term operators in a newsletter.

Clarifying the general misconception about the energy use of Bitcoins, the tax memo pointed out that unlike manufacturing facilities or industrial chemical plants, which can last for decades, cryptocurrency mining facilities do not do not impose large electrical demands on the network.

The Cointelegraph team was on the ground at the Texas Blockchain Summit. Learn more about the event by reading our recap.

