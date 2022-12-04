London: 12-year-old boy dies of invasive streptococcus A ‘becoming Britain’s oldest victim’





Colfes School’s principal sent a letter to concerned parents (Photo: Getty).

In south-east London, a 12-year-old boy has been reported dead after contracting Strep A.

A student at the private Colfes School in Lewisham was believed to be the oldest victim of an invasive infection this winter, fueling fears of an outbreak.

He suffered from blood poisoning caused by invasive group A streptococcus, an sometimes life-threatening infection in which bacteria invade parts of the body.

At least six children have been reported to have died from the disease in recent weeks, all under the age of 10.

Principal Richard Russell has sent a letter to concerned parents that another student at Colfes School is currently in hospital.

In a letter seen by the sun, he described the boy’s death as a devastating shock, but assured the family that the risk to their children remained low.

We received advice from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), Russell wrote.

These are the symptoms of Strep A that people should be aware of.

Blood tests revealed that the student had blood poisoning (sepsis) caused by group A streptococcus (GAS), which resulted in invasive group A streptococcal disease (iGAS).

GAS bacteria are very common and cause mild illness, such as scarlet fever, which is usually treatable with antibiotics.

However, in very rare circumstances, it can be complicated by other infections and can penetrate the bloodstream and become invasive, causing blood poisoning.

Meanwhile, a four-year-old girl is fighting for her life with strep A in a hospital in Liverpool.

Camila Rose Burns has been on a ventilator since Monday after contracting the infection.

Camila Rose Burns is fighting for her life in the hospital after being infected. (Photo: Sky News) The little girl has been on a ventilator since Monday.

Experts claim that such cases are very rare, but since 2014, the number of patients infected with type A streptococcal has been increasing every year.

Dr Nicol Robb, a virologist professor at the University of Oxford and Warwick, warned that the current situation could be described as a perfect storm for respiratory illness.

She said: These diseases are seasonal, so it’s common for cases to increase during the winter months.

However, this could be exacerbated by the fact that we have all lost immunity during the Covid lockdown as exposure to everyday bugs was virtually non-existent.

That’s why young children are at the greatest risk for streptococcal and other infections.

See more: News

There are many people whose bodies haven’t learned to deal with them because they’ve never been exposed to bugs like we were when we were kids.

As a result, Dr. Robb has called for more testing in the community, at home and at pharmacies, to ease the burden on general practitioners and hospitals.

UKHSA did not comment on the 12-year-old boy’s death, but deputy director general Dr Colin Brown urged parents to pay attention to the symptoms.

He confirmed there were more cases of group A strep than usual this year.

