International
Raheem Sterling returns to UK after armed invasion of home | Southgate not sure if they will advance to the quarterfinals | football news
Raheem Sterling is returning to England from England World Cup camp after an armed intruder broke into his home while his family was inside.
Sterling has so far missed England’s 3-0 win over Senegal in the Round of 16 after being removed from the team due to ‘family matters’ just before kick-off after starting two of the three outings at the World Cup.
Sterling wanted to go home as soon as she received a warning about the break-in, and was greatly agitated and concerned for the well-being of her children.
Manager Gareth Southgate has confirmed that Sterling will return to England, but we understand the player could return to Qatar if the circumstances are right.
England play France in the quarterfinals on Saturday.
When asked if Sterling could return to the tournament, Southgate said: “I really don’t know. He needs time to cope. I don’t want to put pressure on him.
“Sometimes football isn’t the most important thing and family has to come first.”
England captain Harry Kane said: “Our thoughts are with him and his family.
“It’s a private matter with him, but it’s never been easier to see teammates and friends have to deal with things like that.
“Every day we will make the best decision for him and his family.
“As a team, we wish him all the best and hope to see him as soon as possible.”
England’s chances of reaching the World Cup final
Quarter Final – Saturday 10 Dec England v France – Kickoff 7pm
Semifinals – Wed 14 Dec England v Morocco/Spain/Portugal/Switzerland – Kick off 7pm
Matches last 16 days
Sat Dec 3 Netherlands 3-1 USA Argentina 2-1 Australia
Sun 4 Dec France 3-1 Poland England 3-0 Senegal
Monday, December 5 Japan (Group E runner-up) vs Croatia (Group F runner-up) – Kick-off 3pm Brazil (Group G winner) vs Korea Republic (Group H runner-up) – Kick-off 7pm
Tuesday 6 Dec Morocco (Group F winners) vs Spain (Group E runners-up) – Kick-off 3pm Portugal (Group H winners) vs Switzerland (Group G runners-up) – Kick-off 7pm
|
Sources
2/ https://www.skysports.com/football/news/12016/12761911/raheem-sterling-returning-to-uk-after-armed-break-in-at-family-home-southgate-unsure-if-he-will-be-back-for-quarter-final
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Raheem Sterling returns to UK after armed invasion of home | Southgate not sure if they will advance to the quarterfinals | football news
- Joe Rogan and Duncan Trussell Dress Up and Discuss Crazy Extinction Theories
- A long struggle in conflict with palm oil companies, finally SAD 113 obtains a communal certificate
- Twin Peaks actor Al Strobel dies at 83 FOX13 News Memphis
- UMass hockey tapes UMass Lowell on Saturday night – Massachusetts Daily Collegian
- Trump chastised for calling to ‘end’ Constitution over 2020 election results
- New Zealand plans legislation to require Facebook and Google to pay for news
- The companies Restaurant Brands International and McWin distribute the legendary brands Burger King and Popeyes in Eastern Europe
- US intelligence says Chinese President Xi Jinping does not want to accept Western vaccines
- Meenakshi Sheshadri recalls working with Jackie Shroff in Hero, shares message with epic caption
- The 10 countries with the lowest paid holidays, the United States is No. 2
- Lawrence holds on to win South African Open | ProTennis