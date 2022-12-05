St. Nick’s Fest ‘brings us hope’





When your church is named after St. Nicholas, celebrating the Christmas season seems like a natural fit.

Hundreds of parishioners, Evanstonians and visitors turned out for St. Nicks Fest Saturday at St. Nicholas Catholic Church. The annual event, a tradition at the church for nearly three decades, marks St. Nicholas Day.

Customers line up to have their Christmas trees trimmed Saturday at St. Nicks Fest. Credit: Julie Windsor Mitchell

With a tree sale, craft fair and Mexican food this year, the celebration, which continues Sunday, is a key fundraiser for the church. It also brings the community together.

For some people, it’s the biggest connection point to the parish, said David Hieneman, inventory controller for the tree sale. People don’t buy a Christmas tree every day, and for some it may be the first or last time they buy a tree, he said.

David Hieneman, center, helps a customer with a tree during the Saturday sale. 1 credit

Hieneman, 40, said he has been involved in tree sales since he was 13. There is a core team of about six people, but many volunteers are needed to run the tree sale.

Everything is run by volunteers and everything goes to the parish, he said.

Each year, the group manages hundreds of trees, from ordering to unloading and ensuring that customers receive their trees. This year, they had more than 550 trees, of which 75 to 80 percent were sold on day one, Hieneman said.

In July of that year, St. Nicholas Parish joined with neighboring St. Marys Parish to create the unified St. John XXIII Parish, although each church retains its own name.

Trees on display at the St. Nicholas Church Tree Sale. Credit: Manan BhavnaniJewelry on display at the craft fair during St. Nicks Fest.

Hieneman said it was nice to see new faces following the combined parish, adding he was pleased with the turnout despite the cold and windy Saturday.

Inside the church there was a craft fair, with nearly 70 artists selling items such as jewelry, pottery, knitwear, bowls and pens. Several of the artists returned this year for sale.

Bob Shuford poses with decorative wooden objects he designed at St. Nicks Fest. 1 credit

What I’m looking forward to is the community experience, said craft sale coordinator Bob Shuford. Just as he said this, two parishioners in the room started dancing.

Shuford, 77, a former hospital chaplain, is a faculty member at the Evanston Art Center, where he teaches woodturning. He’s been in the business for almost 25 years, he said. Doing the work and teaching is rewarding, he said.

This event is one of the things that brings us hope, Shuford said, during a difficult and painful time, citing the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

The party continued on Sunday for another day of selling trees, crafts and food.

