Lula: Hope for the World and Lessons for Britain





Luiz Incio Lula da Silva or Lula is a politician whose supporters proclaim “Lula ladro roubou meu corao” (Lula the thief stole my heart). But who is he, and why is his presidential election so important?

Former President Lula won against Bolsonaro in the second phase of Brazil’s elections. But I believe that Lula is more than just hope for Brazil and that his election should be celebrated by people around the world. After the COVID-19 pandemic and years of Bolsonaro’s far-right politics, it’s clear why Brazil needs ex-unionists.

During his previous tenure, he introduced sweeping measures that alleviated poverty for millions, reduced Amazon devastation and improved economic growth. However, his presidency left a stigma on many during the time he served time for corruption. although these were later canceled. But like any president, his presidency wasn’t perfect, but I believe his campaign promises and his past make Lula the best choice for the future. Moreover, I believe his example should be seen as a blueprint for other leaders around the world and provide a reference point from which to scrutinize our own leaders here in the UK.

From 2003 to 2010, Lula’s social policies brought about tremendous social changes, such as the Bolsa Familia system, which relieved many people from social problems in Brazil. This system can be seen as an example of practical support for the underprivileged that is effective in reducing poverty, inequality and hunger by providing a welfare system that helps parents and children. Contrast this with the UK’s past with decisions like the Coalition government’s cuts in benefits that have seen 1.75 million people fall into greater poverty. Sadly, the cost-of-living crisis makes it hard to hold out hope that Rishi Sunak will be as prepared for full-scale planning as his Brazilian counterpart.

Lulas’ promises for the future, such as renewing the Bolsa Familia program and lifting millions out of poverty, can be trusted because they are built on a proven track record of reform. This makes it easy to understand the elation of many Brazilians at Lula’s election. This is the opposite of how I feel when I appoint Rishi Sunak after a tumultuous few weeks of changing prime ministers. I find it hard to draw hope from Sunak’s promise to protect the most vulnerable in the context of this cost-of-living crisis, given the austerity measures his party has previously implemented.

A sense of hope resounds as we address the climate crisis, and the world should rejoice what Lula’s election means for the Amazon rainforest. Under Bolsonaro, the Amazon rainforest has become extinct, with deforestation increasing by more than 52% in the past three years alone. But despite the bleak outlook for the environment worldwide, I think we can find hope in Lula. His promise to stop deforestation is credible because of his previous reduction in deforestation and his future commitment to prioritize the environment.

Again, this should be a lesson for our government to learn from Lula. While Rishi Sunak made a U-turn after refusing to attend the COP-27 World Climate Conference, Lula promised to attend the meeting immediately, even though his official term as president does not begin until January 1. The stark contrast in these attitudes is representative of the difference in commitment between the two leaders as a whole.

Lula’s election is an important moment for Brazil and beyond, as it represents a decisive shift from the far right and brings hope for progressive policies to millions. But more important than this is why it shows the potential for real change and why we must call for political representatives here in the UK who have our best interests at heart and our best global interests.

