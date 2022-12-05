Mexican domestic passenger ends up in the United States





It all started as a simple return flight. Marijose Gamboa, a 29-year-old Mexican citizen, was due to fly home to Tuxtla Gutiérrez (TGZ) from Guadalajara International Airport (GDL) on a Volaris flight. Ultimately, she inadvertently boarded the wrong flight and ended up at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) in the United States. What happened? Let’s find out.

Kevin McCallister would be proud

The young Mexican traveler was in Guadalajara waiting to board flight Y4 688 to Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Chiapas. Being a domestic trip, Marijose Gamboa did not have his Mexican passport with him. As local media and One Mile At A Time reported, Marijose was waiting to board her flight when a Volaris employee sent her to another queue. She agreed and finally boarded what she thought was the right plane.

SIMPLEFLYING VIDEO OF THE DAY

Instead, she boarded Volaris flight Y4 896, which departs around the same time as flight Y4 688 (both depart around 4:40 p.m. local time). Once on board the plane (probably an Airbus A320neo with a capacity of 186 passengers in economy configuration only), she discovered that her seat was occupied. Marijose Gamboa informed the Volaris crew of the situation, and they didn’t give it much thought, giving the woman a different seat. She relaxed, thinking everything was fine, and the flight left.

Photo: Getty Images.

Oops: I’m on the wrong track

Instead of flying the 1,171 kilometers (728 miles) between Guadalajara and Tuxtla Gutiérrez (in a flight that takes about an hour and 50 minutes), Ms Gamboa was on board a 3,444 kilometer (2,140 mile) flight and nearly five hours long) going in the opposite direction. She was heading north instead of south.

Marijose realized something was wrong when she received an immigration form in English. This was about two hours into the flight, which should also have been a red flag. Nevertheless, Marijose enlisted the help of the Volaris crew, and they found out that she wasn’t supposed to be on this flight.

Luckily for Marijose, Volaris stepped in and realized her mistake (how many people could have known she was on the wrong flight at the time?). In her TikTok account, she said someone from the airline was waiting for her at the gate in Seattle. This employee walked her through the customs process, accompanying Marijose to the immigration hall. She was questioned by immigration officers and escorted back to her flight. Volaris only operates one daily service between Guadalajara and Seattle, and she couldn’t miss it since she didn’t have a passport or visa to enter the United States.

Photo: Guillermo Quiroz Martínez via @gquimar. What happened in the end?

What seems like a crazy story had a great ending. Volaris paid Marijose for his ticket to Tuxtla Gutiérrez via Guadalajara. Additionally, US officers told the Mexican traveler that there would be no negative record for her inadvertent entry into the United States without papers. Simple Flying has contacted Volaris for comment. The airline was not immediately available.

Have you ever heard of another story of someone boarding the wrong plane and ending up in another country? Let us know in the comments below.

Source: Proceso, One Mile at a Time.

you will fly

IATA/ICAO code: Y4/VOI

Airline Type: Ultra Low Cost Carrier

Hub(s): Guadalajara International Airport, Mexico City International Airport, Tijuana International Airport

Year of creation: 2005

CEO: Enrique Beltranena

Country: Mexico

