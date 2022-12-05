Britain is too into SAS.





A parade of armed jeeps spewing clouds of suffocating dust gallop across vast deserts and TV screens. A group of British World War II fighters are jumping into streamed action against Hitler’s legions. The warning message is preceded by the following warning message: Contains strong language, prolonged violence and upsetting scenes. Most of the events described as the most incredible are true.

Based on the best-selling book by Ben Macintyre, the new BBC miniseries SASRogue Heroes depicts the 1941-42 North African adventures of Scottish aristocrat Major David Stirling and the Desperados he recruits to form a regiment of the Special Air Service. The musical accompaniment of the series is modern rock. The Clashs where I fought Lawblares while Stirlings vehicles roared towards the enemy airfield.

My cousin Stephen Hastings, a real-life SAS veteran from that era, also wrote about the Stirlings band in his autobiography, The Drums of Memory. Here was a collection of idiosyncratic men, officers and soldiers, with minimal distinction among them, whose only bond seemed to reflect the character of their special commander. Standing 6ft 5in, slightly stooped in desert boots, with a beetle brow furrowed and an aspirational face under an old army cap, David radiated urgency and confidence. No soundtrack required.

The Sterling Men’s Heir has become one of the best-selling brands alongside Monarchy and James Bond. Secret warfare, bodyguards and counter-terrorism groups in many other countries adopt SAS doctrine and are trained by regimental personnel dispatched from the Hereford base.

More modern fighters have given the SAS a place in contemporary British folklore. In May 1980, six terrorists took over the Iranian embassy in London and held 26 staff and visitors hostage in exchange for Iranian prisoners. You opened fire on the building and fired grenades to rescue all the hostages, save one fatal casualty and kill 5 of the 6 terrorists. All of this unfolded before the eyes of ecstatic viewers on live television. The attack was endorsed by Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and contributed to her Iron Lady legend.

However, it’s frankly odd that SAS captivates the British public in the 21st century. A recent book declared itself not only a definitive history of the SAS, but a startling insight into Britain’s true role in the world over the past 50 years. Forget business, industry, science and culture. European offshore islands are best defined by elite warriors. Of course, that view is crazy. But some Brits take it wholeheartedly.

The legendary toughness of the SAS is known for their ruthlessness. Like the Australian Army and some US special forces units, British Army regiments have been the subject of baffling scrutiny after several shootings of civilians and prisoners.

On March 6, 1988, a team from Hereford dressed in civilian clothes confronted and shot three members of an Irish Republican Army cell in the forecourt of a gas station in British-ruled Gibraltar. The IRA agents turned out to be unarmed. SAS members testified that they believed the terrorists were targeting weapons or bomb switches. Some witnesses testified that at least one IRA agent was shot repeatedly while lying on the ground. There is no doubt that the IRA scouted the bomb attack on the British parade. A key found on one body led to a vehicle in a parking lot in Spain. It was full of explosives.

In 1980, while preparing a book, I interviewed a SAS veteran who vividly described his love for solidarity and fear for the courage of his comrades. He told of one episode in 1943, when he shared a slit trench with a former professional boxer turned commando during a long, heated shootout on an Italian mountainside. The boxer found a group of women hiding under a bridge 50 yards away. He popped out of the trenches, raced down the hillside in a storm of German artillery fire and, according to my interviewee, returned within three minutes with one of the women. rape account.

The veteran I spoke to praised another SAS comrade, Ulsterman Paddy Mayne, who won many medals for destroying German planes in Libya. Played by Jack OConnell in the BBC series, Mayne became notorious for killing prisoners. On TV, Sterling (played by Connor Swindels) describes Mayne’s actions, saying, “In war we can be beasts. As natural executors. They take matters into their own hands.

Some soldiers have always believed that the killing tactics of the SAS were unethical. Senior officers often complained that regiments, especially NCOs, were their own laws held high by prestige and various secret promises, which regular troops could hardly disprove. chain of command. The U.S. Army’s Delta Force was formed in 1977 by Captain Charles Alvin (Chargin Charlie) Beckwith after serving as an SAS exchange officer in Malaya. Nonetheless, U.S. military commanders have historically been skeptical of special forces.

A handful of 1939-45 Special Forces agents forgot their rightful mission: to help win the war in the joy of adventure for adventure’s sake. I have suggested in one of my books that after D-Day in June 1944 all such troops should be liquidated and their fighters used to reinforce regular troops. The final phase of the war hinged on heavy metal rather than the pirates we enjoyed so much in the absence of large-scale Western Allied land campaigns.

During the war, however, Winston Churchill promoted the theory and practice of private armies of what the SAS was essentially. In fact, Britain has had a weakness in private soldiers since the 19th century. As a historian, I believe they worked best when they remained small.

Sterling gained notoriety after World War II for attempting to mobilize private forces against foreign regimes, including Libya’s Colonel Gaddafi. In England, he tried to create a secret organization to combat militant trade unionism, funded by his billionaire friend James Goldsmith. .

Still, SAS’ brave bits were very brave. As a British South Atlantic War correspondent in 1982, I saw a lot of that. At zero feet, Col. Michael Rose landed with his men on a fearsome helicopter flight through the darkness on the top of the snow-capped Mount Kent, the highest point in the Falklands.

We shouted at Rose like the wind amidst the roar of the choppers as we outlined through the impassable darkness our weapons and ammunition filled to our waists and moving inside the hull. Argies What if Argentine forces start shelling the landing zone? she exclaimed cheerfully. Who dared to win!

We actually descended into a chaotic little gunfight with Argentinian forces, where the British quickly outnumbered them. I spent the coldest night of my life shivering relentlessly until dawn finally came.

During the same campaign, the SAS conducted a brilliant attack on an Argentine airfield at Pebble Island, kept close watch on enemy positions, and suffered terribly when a large helicopter carrying 18 men lost all aboard and fell into the icy Atlantic Ocean. I was one of many who came home from Hereford with a lasting respect and affection for those people.

My cousin Steve had a similar adventure and suffering in 1942. He wrote about a typical mass jeep night attack on parked Luftwaffe aircraft. In it, an entire medley of twin-shot Vickers cannons shattered bursting down the line. Focus on the jeep moving slowly in front of you. An outline every few seconds of a frantic flashing stream of pursuers.

Thirty yards to my right loomed a massive shape, a twin-engine Junkers 52. Bullets were going through the fuselage with a strange whooshing sound that could be heard at the same time as the gun’s explosion. The interior of the aircraft briefly glowed red. There was a dull explosion, and the whole body was engulfed in flames.

The SAS retired largely unscathed after the attack, but only hours after their transport was devastated by German airstrikes. Survivors had to spend weeks waiting for rescue under the relentless desert sun, eventually reaching Cairo after an epic passage across sandy beaches. Steve He was exhausted and sick. After a long sick leave, he never returned to SAS. He told me half a century later: I was proud to serve with them, but they were too rough on me.

I admire the SAS as much as most Britons and know how lucky we are to have such an elite unit. But I agonize over the SAS cult that makes chronology the subject of more books than any other in history. , and now also a lavish BBC series. One reviewer wrote that it was all a bit ridiculous and quite enjoyable. Another reviewer concurred. This ridiculous fodder festival is full of cool youngsters in aviators, she writes. and violence.

Rogue Heroes’ wild and often drunken mavericks contrast with the great 2001 American TV miniseries, Band of Brothers. At least as described by the BBC, Stirling’s old grounds would have passed Hereford’s modern selection process, the toughest of its kind in the world.

British evil is nostalgia, which leads us to a lot of folly. Brexit stands out among them. Those of us who want to live in a country where there is a reactionary future due to an exaggerated emphasis on the past based on the illusion of military power. Britain in the 21st century faces economic, political and social challenges in which old-school heroes do not provide a panacea. Tech geeks, doctors, teachers.

The SAS is part of the British Armed Forces and we can take legitimate national pride in its achievements. But I’m against the cult that Rogue Heroes has in its latest incarnation.

Max Hastings is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. He has served as Editor-in-Chief of the Daily Telegraph and London Evening Standard, most recently author of The Abyss: Nuclear Crisis Cuba 1962.

