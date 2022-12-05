900 layoffs expected as US engine manufacturer Pratt & Whitney closes plant in Israel





US jet engine maker Pratt & Whitney is set to take over compressor blade manufacturing from Blades Technology Ltd. (BTL) in Nahariya after more than 40 years, putting 900 jobs at risk.

In a letter sent on Sunday, BTL Managing Director Igor Krapovinsky informed workers that parent company Pratt & Whitney has decided to stop production of compressor blades, explaining that for some time the Nahariya plant has been generating significant losses that are only getting worse. . The production line will be phased out from 2024 and closed in 2025, according to the letter.

The move is expected to result in widespread layoffs of most factory workers. The manufacturer of forged and precision machined blades and blades for the aerospace and industrial gas turbine industries has two factories located in northern Israel, one in Nahariya and one in Tefen.

Following the announcement of the closure of production and the planned layoffs, the labor federation Histadrut declared a labor dispute at the factory.

According to Asher Shmueli, head of the Histadrut in the Western Galilee region, BTL employees have been told that the Nahariya factory will be closed and operations at the Tefen factory will be reduced over the next three years. As a result, 900 workers out of a total of 1,400 would have to be made redundant.

Following the announcement of the planned layoffs, I informed the management, as well as the workers’ committee, that the Histadrut would not negotiate the closure of the factory, but our objective is that an alternative buyer be found for the company that will operate the plant as a going concern, Shmueli said in a statement.

Shmueli added that the president of the Histadrut labor federation, Arnon Bar-David, had already taken up the issue and would seek to involve the ministries.

The move comes eight years after Pratt & Whitney, a subsidiary of Raytheon Technologies, took full control of BTL from the Wertheimer family. In 2014, industrialist Stef Wertheimer sold the remaining 51% stake in subsidiary Iscar Blades Technology to US aerospace giant Pratt & Whitney for an undisclosed sum estimated at hundreds of millions of shekels.

Founded in 1968, Wertheimer started Iscar Blades in Nahariya as a small manufacturing plant supplying the Israeli Air Force with spare parts before growing the company into a multinational manufacturing all types of compressor blades and turbine.

BTL supplies essential parts for the aerospace industry and has expanded in recent years into the gas turbine industry and the rapidly growing market for orthopedic implants.

