Popeyes UK announces official opening date for new restaurant in Sussex





Following a series of highly successful new openings across the UK, including in Gateshead, Ealing, Oxford and Nottingham, Popeyes UK will head to Sussex on 10 December to open their newest restaurant and give plenty of freebies for fans.

American fried chicken restaurant Popeyes, which shook the Internet with its chicken sandwich, announced that it would finally open in the beautiful seaside town of Brighton.

If the previous opening passes, expect queues to start forming from the early hours, with super fans desperate to get their hands on the famous chicken sandwich.

To mark the opening of Brighton, Popeyes UK will showcase southern hospitality. Mardi Gras-style band The Brass Funkeys will be there to welcome the first guests to the restaurant.

Brighton can also expect the rollout of the orange carpet, and the first three customers through the door will be the lucky recipients of a free chicken sandwich all year long.

Additionally, the first 50 customers to walk through the door will receive a free chicken sandwich and an official Popeyes UK merchandise t-shirt.

All chicken lovers will be able to get their hands on a mouth-watering menu including Popeyes’ legendary chicken sandwich, original southern biscuits and gravy, and 12-hour marinated chicken. crisis yourself.

Having recently launched nine UK sites, the much-loved American brand is on a mission to open hundreds of restaurants across the UK. A second Midlands site will open in Leicester by the end of 2022, with 20 new sites planned for 2023.

Popeyes UK CEO Tom Crowley said: It is such a friendly and vibrant city, and I was sure residents and visitors would welcome the Popeyes with open arms. We look forward to bringing our customers the taste of Louisiana Chicken, which Brighton and beyond are famous for soon.

Popeyes UK is open from 11am on 10 December and can accommodate up to 104 people.

Brighton Restaurant is located at 131-132 North St, Brighton BN1 1RG.

