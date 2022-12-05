Dow Jones, Gold, US Dollar, Crude Oil, OPEC+, AUD/USD, RBA





Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky

Get your free forecast of the best trading opportunities

Global market sentiment remained upbeat last week. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 gained around 0.3%, 1.1% and 1.9% respectively. That’s when the VIX Market Fear Gauge closed at its lowest since the start of this year. Meanwhile, the UK’s FTSE 100 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index climbed 0.93% and 6.27%, respectively.

A key development was another notable drop in the 10-year Treasury yield, which fell 5.5% to the lowest since September. Since October, the markets have been pricing in an increasingly accommodating Federal Reserve. A closer look at the Fed’s implied curve shows traders added at least 75 basis points to the 2-year rate cuts.

Unsurprisingly, this coincided with the worst month for the US dollar since September 2010, with the DXY index falling 5.1%. Gold clearly emerged victorious from the falling dollar and bond yields. XAU/USD jumped 8.3% in November, the highest since the early stages of the global pandemic in 2020. The Japanese yen was another winner, strengthening 7.1% as USD/ JPY fell.

Markets focused on the expected change in the Federal Reserve’s tightening pace. Countless officials have hinted at a reduction in the pace of tightening amid what could be a turning point in inflation. But, as last week’s U.S. nonfarm payrolls report showed, the labor market remains tight.

Crude oil remained calm. All eyes for the coming week are on the upcoming OPEC+ meeting and the fate of the supply. Meanwhile, AUD/USD will be watching the Reserve Bank of Australia’s rate decision. USD/CAD also has the Bank of Canada to look forward to. China publishes its latest inflation report. What else is in store for the markets in the coming week?

Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky

Get your free stock forecast

How the Markets Behaved Week of 11/28Fundamental Forecast:

S&P 500, DAX 40 and ASX 200 fundamental forecast for the week ahead

Global indices made a bid to charge the holiday rally early this year with an upside break led by the United States last week. Still, the follow-through is starting to kick in even as we enter December trading. With expected levels of activity falling but anticipation of key event risk rising, volatility is a high risk and trends are under threat.

British Pound (GBP) Outlook GBP/USD Pulled Higher by US Dollar, What’s Next?

The British Pound is going to have to work hard to keep GBP/USD higher, and next week’s economic calendar is of no help.

Australian Dollar Outlook: Rising US Dollar Boosts AUD/USD

The Aussie dollar stretched higher as the US dollar got a flog following not-so-bellicose comments from Fed Chief Powell. Will AUD/USD reach a new high?

US Dollar Weekly Fundamental Forecast: Worst Month Since 2010, Was That Exaggerated?

The US dollar had its worst month since September 2010 as markets aggressively priced a dovish Federal Reserve. A tight US jobs report suggests that the USD move may be overdone.

Euro Weekly Outlook: EUR/USD at the mercy of the Dollar, 1.05 still key

The Euro was unable to hold above 1.05 after NFP data supported the USD ahead of a relatively quiet week.

Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Looks Set for Further Rise, BoC Rate Decision Holds Key

The Canadian dollar seems ready to continue its recent difficulties. Will the Bank of Canada create another surprise at the next policy meeting of the week?

Technical forecasts:

The fight for the dollar increasingly threatens to turn into a real reversal: USDJPY, EURUSD, GBPUSD

The dollar has again stumbled in its retreat over the past two months. For the DXY index, we ended the longest period above the 200-day moving average on record; while key pairs like USDJPY, EURUSD and GBPUSD are poised to continue their technical momentum.

Gold and Silver Technical Forecast: Both Supported by Dollar Weakness and Silver Surges

Gold and silver both benefited from a weaker dollar, but silver stands out from the two metals. Gold Consolidates at Severe Resistance, Silver Continues to Rise

S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 long-term downtrends meet short-term uptrends

US stock market rallies took an NFP-induced break at the end of the week, but still remain in positive territory for the week.

Japanese Yen Technical Outlook: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY Patterns

The Japanese yen held up against its major peers as the safe-haven currency stabilizes around technical levels. USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY prices.

— Body of the article written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

— Individual articles composed by members of the DailyFX team

To contact Daniel, follow him on Twitter:@ddubrovskyFX

element inside element. That’s probably not what you wanted to do! Instead, load your apps’ JavaScript bundle into the element.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailyfx.com/news/markets-week-ahead-dow-jones-gold-us-dollar-crude-oil-opec-aud-usd-rba-20221204.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos