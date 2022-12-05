England Raheem Sterling returns to England amid reports of home invasion | 2022 Qatar World Cup News





The England player is known to be concerned for the well-being of his family as the British media reports on the house robbery.

England’s Raheem Sterling returns to England with his family from a World Cup tournament in Qatar amid media reports that an intruder has broken into his home.

The 27-year-old forward, who has made 81 appearances for England, was left out of the squad for Sunday night’s match against Senegal, which saw England win 3-0 and secure a place in the World Cup quarter-finals against France. .

Sterling was shaken and concerned for the well-being of her children after an armed intruder broke into her home while the family was inside, Britain’s PA news agency reported on Monday.

I spent time with him today. He will fly home. When asked about reports of a home invasion by reporters in Qatar on Sunday night, England manager Gareth Southgate said clearly that family is most important at this moment.

So we want to give him that space. And we’ll be watching how everything develops over the next few days, Southgate said.

He’s on his way home, yeah, obviously had in mind that space allowed him [having] “We don’t want to go into too much detail because privacy is respected,” he said.

The England manager declined to provide details of the incident, saying it was a personal matter for Sterling and would not say whether he would return to Qatar’s squad.

The Football Association of England said Sterling was unavailable for the Senegal match for personal reasons, while the England team’s Twitter account said Sterling had been left out due to dealing with family issues.

Raheem Sterling can’t be selected for #ThreeLions tonight because he’s dealing with family issues. pic.twitter.com/CR6cU8J0wE

United Kingdom (@England) December 4, 2022

Support for the England national team has flooded social media as former England player and TV presenter Gary Lineker said he was thinking of Sterling and his family who went through a terrible ordeal.

I think of @sterling7 and his family after a terrible and devastating ordeal.

Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) December 4, 2022

It was unclear whether Sterling would rejoin Qatar’s England team.

Obviously not ideal for a group gearing up for a game, but in that moment, the individual is more important than the group, Southgate told reporters.

England captain Harry Kane, who scored the second goal against Senegal, said the team wished Sterling all the best and hoped to see him again as soon as possible.

Seeing one of your teammates or friends have to deal with something like that is never easy, Kane said.

I’m sure Raheem will talk to the manager and make the best decision for him and his family, because he has to take it every day. That’s the most important thing, he said.

As a team, we wish him all the best and hope to see him as soon as possible.

