Cancer risk factors may include poor hygiene.





Maintaining good personal hygiene is an important component of everyone’s well-being. Some studies have suggested that poor hygiene habits can lead to major illnesses due to chronic infection and inflammation. Among these diseases are three major cancers that can cause life-threatening complications if detected late.

oral cancer

In 2019, the Indian Journal of Surgical Oncology wrote: It helps with the carcinogenic potential of other known carcinogens such as tobacco and alcohol.”

According to Sundeep Patel, Plastic Dentist and Clinical Director of SmileStraight, new cases of oral cancer in the UK have set record highs in recent years.

According to figures published by the Oral Health Foundation, 8,864 people were diagnosed with the condition in the UK last year alone.

This is a 34% increase over 10 years ago and more than double the increase over the previous generation.

According to Patel, signs to look out for include:

Voice changes Difficulty chewing, swallowing, or speaking Feeling of thickening in the throat Ear pain and headaches.

The expert adds:

“If you notice any changes in your teeth, loose teeth, or changes in your jaw and tongue, you should tell your dentist right away.”

cervical cancer

Early in 2022, the Journal of Cancer Research and Therapeutics highlighted the dangers of poor menstrual practices.

The authors of this report wrote:

“Good menstrual hygiene management practices should be widely promoted and implemented in the community to reduce the risk of cervical cancer.”

Cervical cancer is currently the fourth most frequently diagnosed cancer in women and the fourth leading cause of cancer death.

HPV infections, especially types 16 and 18, account for 75% of all disease cases.

Poor menstrual habits, such as using cloth instead of sanitary napkins, can lead to chronic infection, which is also an important risk factor for cervical cancer.

“Disposable absorbents, such as sanitary napkins, are easy to classify as clean,” the authors explained.

However, they say, “Reusable absorbents, such as cloths and menstrual cups, can be washed properly if [also] hygienic”.

An important criterion for good hygiene noted during the study was following good drying habits after washing with soap.

penile cancer

Penile cancer is a rare type of cancer that primarily affects the skin covering the glans penis. Late detection can be life threatening.

According to Cancer Net, poor penile hygiene increases chronic inflammatory changes that lead to cancer.

Health Body adds that individuals with phimosis, which exhibits a tight foreskin, have a higher risk of penile cancer.

“It’s likely because people with phimosis are less likely to thoroughly clean their penises,” Health Body adds.

