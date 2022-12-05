CBI warns UK could be plunged into year-long recession





The UK will fall into a year-long recession in 2023, as the stagflation combination of rising inflation, negative growth and plummeting business investment puts a strain on the economy, according to the UK’s largest business group.

The CBI warned on Monday that gross domestic product (GDP) would contract 0.4% in 2023, a downgrade from the 1% growth forecast it presented last June. It said consumer spending would decline throughout the year as inflation stays above the Bank of England target.

The lobby group has issued a particularly optimistic outlook on business investment, saying it will begin to decline mid-next year when the existing super-deductible tax credit scheme designed to spur investment ends.

Business investment is expected to be down 9% from pre-pandemic levels, equivalent to about $5 billion by the end of 2024.

CBI Commissioner Tony Danker warned: [Companies] We see potential growth opportunities, but in the face of headwinds, we lack reason to believe, so we are holding back.

The UK’s economic outlook is one of the weakest among the developed countries covered in the CBI forecast, with only Germany’s GDP expected to decline at a slightly faster rate next year.

CBI encourages governments to unlock business investment through capital permitting and regulatory changes, such as removing barriers to onshore wind power, a more flexible immigration system, and updating the national planning policy framework to ease restrictions on land use for development. urged. .

The group wants the government to spur business investment through a permanent investment tax incentive scheme, which is estimated to unlock $50 billion of capital investment annually by the end of the decade. Business investment has actually stagnated since the 2016 Brexit vote, according to the CBI.

Danker raised concerns about the lack of government action to encourage investment and address skills and labor shortages across the country.

He urged ministers to resolve the deadlock over implementation of the post-Brexit deal governing Northern Ireland’s trade.

The trade agreement, known as the Northern Ireland Protocol, does not require strict borders to be placed on the island of Ireland leaving the area within the EU’s single commodity market. Britain wants the treaty rewritten, but Brussels has refused to renegotiate it.

Danker said cooperation between the UK and Brussels would lead to reduced trade friction under trade and cooperation agreements. He added that once an agreement is reached, it starts to open up all other opportunities in Europe. [such as] Mutual recognition of professional qualifications… We believe that this will increase trading volume.

Danker said it was important to continue to focus on green investments as many companies feared the government was lagging behind in this area.

The CBI said productivity will remain weak over the next two years, down about 2% from pre-pandemic trends at the end of 2024.

Business groups have said inflation has probably peaked, but warned that it will be around 3.9% by the end of 2023, well above the BoE target of 2%.

The CBI predicts that the UK’s overall outlook will improve with economic growth of 1.6 per cent in 2024, helped in part by falling inflation that will ease pressure on household incomes.

