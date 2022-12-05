French President Emmanuel Macron, seeking to resynchronize US-France relations, says trade issues are ‘fixable’ – 60 Minutes





French President Emmanuel Macron traveled to Washington, DC last week for the Biden administration’s first state visit, and hailed it as a productive meeting between the two historic allies. But on the eve of his visit, he told 60 Minutes correspondent Bill Whitaker that relations between the historic allies needed to be resynchronized.

“How Did Relationships Get Out of Sync?” Whitaker asked.

“I think this administration and President Biden personally are very committed to Europe,” Macron said. “But when we look at the situation today, there is a desynchronization. Why? Energy. Europe is a buyer of gas and oil. The United States is a producer. not buying at the same price There is therefore a wide gap impacting the purchasing power and competitiveness of our societies.

As Russia limits its natural gas supplies to Europe and the market boils, Europe is buying more from the United States, but at a price up to six times higher than what Americans are paying.

“You said that’s not how friends behave,” Whitaker said.

“Yes, we are very committed together in this war for the same principles,” Macron said. “But the cost of this war is not the same – on both sides of the Atlantic. And you should – you should be very aware of that.”

President Macron also brought a strong message to Washington on the Inflation Reduction Act, or IRA – new legislation designed to expand green jobs in the United States with tax credits for electric cars and clean energy manufacturing in North America.

“The level of subsidies is now two to three times higher in the United States than in Europe. We are totally aligned in this conflict. We are working hard. And I think if the aftermath of the conflict the result is to have a Weaker Europe because a large part of its industry will have been killed. I believe that this is not in the interest of the American administration and even of American society,” Macron said. “I think the he main interest is obviously to protect your middle classes, which is very fair. I–I do the same for my country. And that is to be competitive with China. But the outcome of the recent decision on that momentum, I would say, it’s bad for Europe.”

Macron told Whitaker that he raised his concerns about the Cut Inflation Act with President Joe Biden during a two-hour discussion in the Oval Office and Cabinet Room last Thursday.

“We had a very good, frank and fruitful discussion,” Macron told Whitaker. “What we have decided with President Biden is precisely to fix this problem. And they are fixable,” Macron said. “My point is to say that it was urgent to raise this issue. I did. It was urgent to discuss it in depth, which we did together this morning. It is urgent to resolve it. We can do it.”

Macron, now a top Western European figure, said he would tell his European partners the state visit was a success.

“First, because we have confirmed our full alignment with the Ukrainian situation. Second, we had a very fruitful and in-depth discussion about this IRA context and the side effects. And we will address it in the short term. Third, we had a lot of convergence on climate change, health, security in Africa and a lot of projects,” Macron said. “So for me it’s a very good state visit with a lot of very positive results, I can tell you that. .”

