US LNG is booming, but who supplies the gas?





This year, the United States has become the world’s largest exporter of liquefied natural gas (LNG) as deliveries to energy-starved buyers in Europe and Asia have increased. During the current year, five developers have signed more than 20 long-term agreements to supply more than 30 million metric tons/year of LNG to energy-starved buyers in Europe and Asia. As noted by energy analysts RBN Energy, the first wave of LNG export expansion was generally smooth thanks to rapidly increasing supplies of natural gas in the Lower 48 and a host of reversals and upswings. pipeline expansions that allowed low-cost Marcellus-Utica gas supplies to reach Gulf Coast markets. But with demand for LNG already high and set to grow at a breakneck pace, the big question is how quickly can the United States increase production to meet future demand?

There is no shortage of long-term offtake agreements signed by several US gas producers.

In June, German utility EnBW announced it had signed a 20-year deal for a substantial supply of LNG from US exporter Venture Global. In the same month, Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) signed an LNG sale and purchase agreement (SPA) with China Gas Holdings; Chevron Inc. (NYSE: CVX) has signed a 4 mtpa LNG Offtake Agreement with Venture Global and Tellurian Inc. (NYSE: TELL) has signed an LNG Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) with the Vitol raw materials. In July, Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) signed an offtake agreement with Thai state energy company PTT. Finally, in September, Australian energy giant Woodside Energy Group Ltd finalized off-take agreements for US supply of Commonwealth LNG.

Related: Electricity prices rise in Europe as wind power slumps

Overall, buyers have committed to provide over ~31 MMtpa of US LNG supply, with terms ranging from 15 to 25 years. But much more than that will likely be required over the next two years.

RBN estimates that “…there is approximately 100 MMtpa (14.3 Bcf/d) of proposed LNG export capacity with a medium to high probability of expansion over the next three years, including at least three projects totaling nearly 19 MMtpa (2.5 Bcf/d) which we believe are very likely to take FID over the next 12 months.This is part of a universe of nearly 30 projects we are tracking in LNG Voyager Quarterly, representing over 280 MMtpy (38.3 Bcf/d) of potential export capacity, most of it along the Texas and Louisiana coasts.

According to RBN, the availability of feed gas supply where and when it is needed will be one of the key factors influencing the timing and commercialization of future LNG projects.

Where will all the gas come from?

RBN notes that Appalachia has been, by far, the biggest contributor to U.S. natural gas growth over the past decade. During the period, Lower 48 dry gas production increased by nearly 30 Bcf/d, from an average of 70 Bcf/d in 2014 to 99.6 Bcf/d currently, during which production from Appalaches more than doubled and generated 18.5 Bcf/d of this overall growth. The Permian came a distant second, increasing production by 11.2 Bcf/d while the Eagle Ford saw its production drop by 1 Bcf/d. Meanwhile, Haynesville was the third fastest growing region by absolute volume, growing from 9.5 Bcf/d in 2014 to 15.3 Bcf/d currently. Finally, Anadarko, Niobrara and Bakken increased by 4.6 Bcf/d during the period.

However, energy experts have predicted that the second wave of US LNG growth will favor southern basins. RBN estimates that Appalachia has the potential to increase production by nearly 8 billion cubic feet per day to 42 billion cubic feet per day over the next 10 years if not limited by pipeline transportation capacity. . However, analysts say that is unlikely to happen given the strong headwinds for midstream development in the region. The Appalachian Basin is the largest gas-producing region in the country, producing over 35 Bcf/d. Unfortunately, environmental groups have repeatedly stopped or slowed pipeline projects and limited future growth in the Northeast. Indeed, the CEO of EQT Corp. (NYSE: EQT) Toby Rice recently acknowledged that Appalachian pipeline capacity had “hit a wall.” As a result, RBN says production growth in the basin will likely be closer to just 3 Bcf/d, capping production at just under 38 Bcf/d on an annual average.

Meanwhile, growth in the Anadarko, Niobrara and Bakken is expected to remain modest, adding ~3.3 Bcf/d in total to nearly 15.5 Bcf/d by 2032. In other words , the bulk of US LNG growth in this post-shale boom period will come from the Texas and Louisiana basins. RBN notes that the Permian and Haynesville have been at the epicenter of midstream development in recent months, while the Eagle Ford has shown signs of production picking up lately, after declining in recent years.

Analysts at East Daley Capital Inc. have forecast U.S. LNG exports to reach 26.3 billion cubic feet per day by 2030 from their current level of nearly 13 billion cubic feet per day. For that to happen, analysts say an additional 2-4 bcfd of takeout capacity would need to come online between 2026 and 2030 in Haynesville alone.

“This assumes significant growth in gas from the Permian and other associated gas plays. Any sight where oil prices drop enough to slow down this activity in the Permian and you will need even more gas from more gaseous basins,” wrote analysts said.

Either way, it will be a real challenge for the United States to achieve these goals, as the take-home constraints, including limited pipeline capacity, are seen as the biggest impediment to growth in the sector, although the country is home to the largest backlog of near-diggers in the world. off-the-shelf LNG projects. By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More reading on Oilprice.com:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://oilprice.com/Energy/Natural-Gas/US-LNG-Is-Booming-But-Who-Supplies-The-Gas.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos