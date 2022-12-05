FTXs Bankman-Fried Says He Will Testify Before US Congress | Crypto





The FTX founder says he will testify when he is done learning and reviewing the cryptocurrency exchange’s collapse.

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has announced that he will testify before the United States Congress after taking time to review the implosion of his cryptocurrency exchange.

Bankman-Fried said Sunday he will appear before the U.S. House Financial Services Committee after he finishes learning and reviewing the events that led to FTX’s filing for bankruptcy last month.

Once I finish learning and reviewing what happened, I would feel like it was my duty to appear before the committee and explain myself, the former wrote. FTX CEO on Twitter.

I’m not sure it will happen on the 13th. But when it does, I will testify.

Bankman-Fried wrote the tweet in response to Maxine Waters, the Democratic congresswoman who chairs the committee, after inviting her to appear at a hearing scheduled to examine the FTX collapse.

The U.S. House Financial Services Committee expects to hear from companies and individuals involved in the collapse, which sent shockwaves through the cryptocurrency industry, on Dec. 13.

Bankman-Fried, who was once among the world’s richest men, last week denied ever intending to defraud anyone while acknowledging that he had made numerous mistakes in his management of the company of cryptography.

Speaking at a conference hosted by The New York Times and CNBC on Wednesday, Bankman-Fried said he had no knowledge of being the subject of a criminal investigation and denied knowingly mixing funds from investors with the commercial affiliate Alameda.

He also said he rejected his lawyer’s advice to remain silent as he felt he had a duty to explain what had happened.

FTX, which was valued at $32 billion at its peak, filed for bankruptcy protection last month after a failed acquisition deal involving rival exchange Binance prompted billions in cash withdrawals. clients.

