UK economic contraction in 2023, ‘lost decade’ risk: CBI





LONDON, Dec 05 (Reuters) – Confederation of Business Industry’s Confederation of Business Industry says the UK economy will contract -0.4 per cent next year as inflation remains high and businesses put investment on hold, with a dismal impact on long-term growth. ) was predicted on Monday.

“The UK is mired in stagflation, with soaring inflation, negative growth, falling productivity and declining business investment,” said CBI Secretary-General Tony Danker.

CBI’s forecast is a significant downgrade from its last forecast in June, when it predicted 2023 growth of 1.0%, and does not expect gross domestic product (GDP) to return to pre-pandemic levels until mid-2024.

The UK has been hit hard by soaring natural gas prices following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, an incomplete labor market recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic, and persistently weak investment and productivity.

The unemployment rate will peak at 5.0% in late 2023 and early 2024, from 3.6% currently, the CBI said.

UK inflation hit a 41-year high of 11.1% in October, putting pressure on consumer demand sharply, while the CBI forecasts a slow decline to an average of 6.7% next year and 2.9% in 2024.

The CBI’s GDP outlook is less gloomy than that of the UK Government’s Office for Budget Responsibility, which last month forecast a 1.4% decline in 2023.

But the CBI’s forecast is in line with the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), which expects the UK to be the weakest economy in Europe, excluding Russia, next year.

CBI forecasts that by the end of 2024 business investment will decline by 9% from pre-pandemic levels and output per worker by 2%.

To avoid this, the CBI has urged the government to make Britain’s post-Brexit work visa system more flexible, end an effective ban on onshore wind turbine construction and provide greater tax incentives for investment.

“If action is not taken, we will see a lost decade of growth. GDP is a simple multiplier of two factors: people and productivity. But we have neither the people nor the productivity,” Danker said.

Report: David Milliken; Edited by Diane Craft

Our Standard: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principle.

