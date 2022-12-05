Accurate snow is set to hit the Northeast next week as temperatures plummet.





Britain’s first snowfall this winter is set to sweep across the country and hit the northeast, thanks to a low pressure system hitting the UK from Norway.

The blizzard, dubbed the ‘Troll from Trondheim’, could blanket parts of Britain in snow and send temperatures plummeting as the northeast is set to be in the brunt of the ice storm, the Mirror reported.

Leading forecasters have warned that the worst possible snow could fall between 10 and 15 December and as early as Sunday in other parts of the UK.

Read More: The Newcastle e-scooter trial ends on November 30th but may be extended.

According to the weather forecast, it will hit Scotland as well as Newcastle and the North East as early as Saturday, December 10th.

“We can feel it starting to get a little bit colder now, but it’s normal. There’s no man’s land where we’re going to be for the next five or six days,” said Jim Dale of the UK Meteorological Office.

“In Scandinavia, north of Norway, the pressure is starting to drop. The pressure will drop and move towards us with the clouds. The low pressure also brings precipitation that will snow. Scotland will be the first to get a taste of this.”

Mr Dale insisted that the dates to be known were December 10-15. “I think what’s happening is the low pressure is coming south through the North Sea,” he said. “We’ll see where it goes. Whether or not it will affect the Midlands and the south, for now, probably will.”

According to forecasters, it could snow in Newcastle (Image: PA).

However, the question mark remains as to whether we will have a white Christmas. The global meteorologist said, “It will be the beginning of scraping the ice off the car.

“It’s going to go from fridge to freezer and puts us in a very strong position at Christmas.”

The snow could become more widespread from midday on December 11, affecting the East of England, the Midlands and London.

However, temperatures are expected to drop in December and snowflakes could fall in parts of England this weekend.

A weather map from WXCharts shows snow in parts of Wales, the Scottish Highlands and the Pennines on Sunday morning.

Heavy rains are also expected in other parts of southern England.

After 48 hours of isolated showers, more snowfall is expected on Tuesday night, mainly affecting south west England and south Wales.

According to weather maps, snow will hit Scotland and Newcastle early Saturday.

The winter outlook comes as the Met Office suggests a chilly few weeks ahead in its latest long-term forecast. , leading to dry weather.

“Average temperatures may be near normal across the board, but occasionally colder conditions are possible and there is a risk of higher than normal overnight frost and fog.”

Many independent forecasters touted a “high chance” of snow during the festivities, raising hopes for a rare spread of snow at Christmas.

Leading bookmaker Coral has reduced its White Christmas odds to 4-5 (6-4 to 4-5) this year, with spokesperson John Hill saying: “

The last widespread White Christmas in England was in 2010. The Met Office described it as “very unusual” as 83% of its weather stations had snow.

Read the following:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.chroniclelive.co.uk/news/north-east-news/exact-date-snow-north-east-25669667 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos