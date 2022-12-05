US manufacturing orders in China fall 40% amid COVID-19 lockdowns: report





California Rep. Darrell Issa shares what was discussed during a meeting between Apple CEO Tim Cook and GOP lawmakers Thursday on “The Evening Edit.”

U.S. demand in Chinese manufacturing has reportedly fallen sharply as the country continues to battle COVID-19 lockdowns.

Some American companies have announced their intention to turn away from China. Apple plans to rotate some production elsewhere in Asia, such as India and Vietnam, The Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.

A worker on the assembly line at the Shanghai Sany Heavy Machinery Co. factory at the Lingang Comprehensive Special Zone in Shanghai, China, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (Qilai Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images/Getty Images)

U.S. manufacturing orders in China are down 40%, according to CNBC’s supply chain heatmap.

APPLE CEO TIM COOK IGNORES QUESTIONS ABOUT IF HE SUPPORTS PROTESTS IN CHINA

China’s manufacturing purchasing managers’ index, which measures the performance of the country’s manufacturing industry, stood at 48.0 in November, the lowest level in seven months, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. from the country.

Meanwhile, China’s non-manufacturing PMI, which reflects business sentiment in the country’s services and construction industry, rose from 48.7 in October to 46.7 in November.

In this photo provided on November 23, 2022, protesters clash with security personnel dressed in white protective clothing at the factory compound operated by Foxconn Technology Group, which runs the world’s largest Apple iPhone factory in Zhengzhou , in central Ch (Associated Press/AP Images)

Ticker Title Last modified Variation % AAPL APPLE INC. 147.81 -0.50 -0.34%

China has stuck to its zero COVID policy amid a spike in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.

The latest round of shutdowns has sparked protests across the country, with hundreds of workers protesting this week in Zhengzhou at the flagship factory of maker Foxconn, which is Apple’s main contractor in China.

Reuters contributed to this report.

Reuters contributed to this report.

