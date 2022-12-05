The Santa Monica home of The Last of Us video game creator Neil Druckmann – The Hollywood Reporter





Neil Druckmann gestures towards his giant comic book collection. “It’s something Ellie would appreciate,” the co-president of video game developer Naughty Dog says, checking out the name of the female lead in The Last of Us. He’ll see the character come to life from January 15. , when she’ll be played by Bella Ramsey in the upcoming HBO series adaptation of the popular PlayStation 3 title that Druckmann designed and wrote.

The nine-episode show also stars Pedro Pascal as Joel, the smuggler who guides her through the post-apocalyptic United States. “I hope this completely changes the way non-gamers see what games are capable of when it comes to deep storytelling,” says Israeli-born Druckmann, series co-writer and director and producer. executive.

He sits in the TV room of his four-bedroom, five-bathroom residence in Santa Monica, a contemporary duplex he purchased in 2019 that reflects his rich inner life and vivid imagination.

But this incarnation of the house is new. “I was operating in a clean room — this is the peak of the pandemic, the peak of Zoom — and people kept saying it looked like I was in jail,” says Druckmann.

Enter interior designer Kim Gordon. “I was just like, ‘No, no, no. This won’t work,'” she says. Initially hired just to outfit his office, Gordon ended up reinventing the whole house.

“When we started, I think he thought of home as just the place where he slept,” says Gordon. “That changed as the pieces started to evolve and he started thinking about what he wanted to be around.”

Druckmann’s desolate office, for example, became a warm and welcoming space. “I did the snapping thing and the reverb was harsh and hollow,” Gordon recalls of what the office had looked like before. “How can you tap into your creativity if a place does not feed you? The designer brought in softness via a vintage rug, textured navy walls, thick curtains and a curvaceous sofa. She filled wooden bookcases with Druckmann’s favorite tomes and intriguing memorabilia. A display of his guitars next to an aged leather chair has become inviting – now, when work is stressful, Druckmann puts noodles there. “And then I can go back to work, calmed down,” he says.

He found the transformation illuminating. “It’s funny because I’m so steeped in game design and environments, but for some reason I never did that crossover with interiors,” he says.

Today, the house bears witness to his passions. “I love having these artifacts around,” he says. “They have a nostalgic value that brings me joy.”

The stairwell features a retro-looking Polycade video game console, while in the dining room, zoomorphic chairs, a horse skeleton print and a light fixture that looks like a cluster of cells testify to his fascination with nature. ‘anatomy. The living room wall unit holds his record collection and, instead of a TV, there is a large stone slab above the fireplace. “I wanted an analog room, without a television,” says Druckmann. “When the guests come, that’s where we sit and talk.”

In the kitchen, Gordon replaced dark gray cabinetry with walnut fronts and brought in an old runner. Upstairs, Gordon transformed a pair of awkward bookcases at the end of a hallway into a corner that became a favorite before bedtime space for Druckmann and his children. The video game developer even got close to the couch that Gordon suggested he put up in the master bathroom. “Kids always come here to brush their teeth, and we’ll just hang out,” he says. “Now I can’t even imagine a bathroom without a couch.”

“Like in games, a lot of design is about solving problems,” he adds. “So I really liked that Kim focused on what was important to me. She came up with some really fantastic ideas and made the house really livable.

This story first appeared in the Nov. 30 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.

