Overturning Brexit won’t help the UK economy, says Keir Starmer. labor





Keir Starmer has argued that rejoining the EU’s single market will not boost UK economic growth, saying it will create years of uncertainty for British businesses, worse than tighter trade links to come.

In another sign of Labor’s extreme reluctance to be portrayed as trying to dismantle or reverse Brexit, Starmer said as prime minister he would instead try to improve the post-departure deal agreed to by Boris Johnson.

Asked if he thought joining a single market would help Britain grow, the Labor leader said on BBC Radio 4’s Today program on Monday. single market. I think there’s a case for a better Brexit. I think we have a very good case for making Brexit work.

As for why he believed it when he said that many British businesses were struggling with the additional challenges of exporting to and importing from the European Union, Starmer said a single market was not the solution.

He said the deal was down because the deal we had wasn’t a very good one. I think we can move from getting Brexit done, which is all we’ve managed right now, to making Brexit work. And I think there are better deals out there.

But do you think going back to years of controversy and uncertainty will help our economy? no. I’ve spoken with companies in the years since 2016 who have repeatedly told us that the hardest thing for us is all the uncertainty. It has really held us back for so many years and I don’t want to go back to it.

But since I don’t think this works, I think we can move on to a better deal.

Starmer insisted that the idea would not be revisited in the future, even if trade barriers with the EU appeared to be detrimental to growth.

I understand the deal we have made and will absolutely improve, he said. But let’s admit that the low growth of our economy has been going on for 12 years. That was before Brexit, before Covid, before Ukraine. There is something fundamental about the way our economy works.

Starmus’ position is more uncompromising than that of Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt, who was asked the same question on Today last month.

When asked if single market membership promotes growth, Hunt said that while free trade with neighbors and countries around the world is very beneficial for growth, participating in a single market is politically impossible because it requires the free movement of people.

