EU chief says bloc must act on US subsidy plan DW 12/04/2022





European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Sunday the bloc needed to take steps to rebalance the market amid concerns over a new US green energy subsidy program.

The $430 billion ($408 billion) US plan, dubbed the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), aims to tackle climate change, reduce drug costs for the elderly and cut energy prices , among others.

But it also offers massive subsidies and generous tax breaks for buying American-made products.

Only countries that have signed a free trade agreement with the United States, such as Canada and Mexico, are eligible for the grants.

This has raised concerns in the EU that it could disadvantage European companies, from carmakers to makers of green technologies.

US Senate passes landmark climate bill

What did von der Leyen say?

The EU must “take steps to level the playing field where the IRA or other measures create distortions”, von der Leyen said in a speech in the Belgian city of Bruges.

She said the EU should work with Washington “to address some of the most concerning aspects of the law.”

Yet von der Leyen said Brussels also needed to “adjust” its own rules to facilitate public investment in the environmental transition and “reassess the need for additional EU funding for the transition”.

Earlier on Sunday, the head of the European Parliament’s trade committee, Bernd Lange, said the bloc should file a complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO) over the IRA, which was passed by the US Congress in August.

“I don’t think much will change substantively because the law has already been passed,” Lange said, as quoted by media group Funke.

What is the EU argument?

EU leaders say $200 billion of the total package is tied to US domestic manufacturing provisions that potentially violate WTO rules.

The 27-member bloc says it cannot compete with US tax breaks because it is tied down by EU state aid.

French President Emmanuel Macron, who was in Washington for a state visit this week, called the subsidies “super aggressive” and warned they could “divide the West”.

However, Macron and US President Joe Biden have pledged to work to not let the subsidies trigger an even bigger transatlantic trade dispute, even though Democratic lawmakers have said they are not considering making changes to the law. ‘IRA.

In Germany, while Economy Minister Robert Habeck called for a “vigorous” response from Brussels to new US subsidies, Finance Minister Christian Lindner warned of a trade war with the United States.

Stressing that the German economy is closely tied to the US market, Lindner said Berlin should “rely on economic diplomacy” to protect its business interests.

The German government said this week it was keen to forge an EU-US treaty to eliminate industrial tariffs, which it said would avoid a bidding war over subsidies and protective tariffs.

USA: Tax Me Now! Patriot Millionaires

Will the EU increase its support for its national industry?

US and EU officials are due to address the issue at a meeting next week.

Lange, the chairman of the trade committee, thinks nothing substantial will come of these talks. He said the EU should therefore step up its support for European industry.

Meanwhile, EU Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton told the Journal du Dimanche newspaper that the US act would create a “competitive imbalance”, putting European companies at a disadvantage.

He called for the creation of a “European sovereignty fund” to support industrial projects in the bloc.

