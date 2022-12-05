Aiming for $1 million by investing only 10 UK stocks





Every investor has a dream of becoming a stock market millionaire. Creating life-changing wealth is why we invest time and effort in carefully researching UK equities and crafting an investment strategy.

To many, it may seem like a pipe dream. However, making a huge fortune is well within the reach of an everyday investor like me. The hundreds of Stocks and Shares ISA millionaires that have sprung up in the last decade show how this is possible.

Keeping things simple can be an important part of a successful investment strategy. I think investing just 10 UK stocks will help you build a stock portfolio close to $1 million!

compound miracle

Thanks to the miracle of compound interest, investing in stocks can make you rich. Essentially what this means is that I reinvest all the dividends I received from buying the stock. That way I can make money on my original investment as well as the dividends I received.

Let me show you how this miracle could make me a stock market millionaire. If you invested 150,000 shares in UK stocks and compounded them at an average annual rate of 10%, after 20 years you would have earned a whopping 1,009,125 shares.

I know very few of us have a nice 150,000 ready to invest right away. But the beauty of compound interest is that even those who invest small sums on a regular basis can become seriously wealthy.

Let’s say the investor has an amount of 500 to invest each month. Based on 10% annual returns, it will take longer to hit the Magic Millions marker. But they still hit their target after just 30 years.

modern advantage

Of course, these calculations are made under the assumption that the 10% average return over the past 10 years will continue. However, stock investments do not guarantee such returns. Markets can go up or down. And just one bad investment decision can wreak havoc on your entire portfolio.

However, modern investors have significant advantages over previous generations. Company reports, analyst notes, stock information, and the latest economic and business news are all available with a click of the mouse.

Living in the internet age is a huge advantage that can help investors generate out-of-market returns. Gathering information about what the world’s most successful investors are doing is a particularly useful tool that I enjoy using.

Think like Buffett

Billionaire Warren Buffett is one of the investment strategies I closely follow. The wonders of the internet mean I can see in seconds what his Berkshire Hathaway company has been invested in. It’s something I want to consider when deciding what to buy for my stock portfolio.

One important thing I noticed is that Buffett doesn’t invest huge amounts of money in a huge number of stocks. In fact, Berkshire Hathaway currently invests a whopping 87.19% of its stock portfolio in just 10 companies, such as Apple and Coca-Cola.

Owning 10 UK stocks allows you to diversify your portfolio without spending time researching hundreds of stocks. And, as Warren Buffett has proven, it can lead me down the path to amassing significant long-term wealth.

It can even help you become a stock market millionaire.

