US players back Gregg Berhalter’s return as coach

DOHA, Qatar Gregg Berhalter’s players have backed the United States coach to continue leading the national team after their elimination from the World Cup on Saturday.

“I would like him to stay, but it’s out of my control,” American striker Jesus Ferreira told me. “It’s going to be on him and whoever is in charge of it.”

Berhalter tied the round of 16 run by the team of Bob Bradley in 2010 and Jurgen Klinsmann in 2014 and did so with the second-youngest team in the tournament. But the country is still awaiting its first quarter-final match since 2002, and the dominant 3-1 victory for the Netherlands has caused some public discontent in the football community.

With the World Cup campaign over for the United States, Berhalter’s contract is up and he hasn’t committed to his future, although a US soccer source told FOX Sports’ Doug McIntyre that talks preliminaries on a new agreement had already taken place.

“For the past month, month and a half, I’ve been completely focused on the World Cup,” Berhalter said. “I’ve been focused on getting things done with this group. Over the next two weeks I’m going to clear my head. I’m going to sit down and think about what’s next.”

Berhalter will likely have some options if a new deal is not agreed as there is demand in European club circles for coaches with a proven track record of developing young talent. The reputation of American coaching in general has also improved, with Jesse Marsch currently in charge of Leeds United in the English Premier League.

In international football, it is relatively rare for coaches to stay with a team for multiple cycles. Whatever the haters think on social media and elsewhere, it quickly became clear that Berhalter has the backing of his players.

Centre-back Tim Ream gave little credit to the criticism, much of which centered on Berhalter’s tactics, and instead insisted the 49-year-old should get more credit for the way he transformed a group of inexperienced players into a tight unit.

“I just think as a top-down, direction-down group, it was very unified,” Ream said. “That’s what people need to see. Forget everything else.”

The subject of Berhalter’s future was difficult for many players to deal with. The coach has been relentless in trying to create a positive environment for his team and build as much friendship and spirit as possible.

The verdict on its overall success is tricky. Getting out of the group was vital and proved to be a difficult task, but a large home crowd wanted a lot more against the Dutch.

“To talk about it so soon after is an emotional moment for the group, including Gregg,” reserve goalie Sean Johnson told me. “All of those things will be ironed out. At the end of the day, I think he’s done a fantastic job, and obviously if he chooses to continue and everything lines up, fantastic for the group.”

Bradley came under fire after the loss to Ghana in the 2010 Round of 16, even after Landon Donovan’s famous goal against Algeria and winning a group that also included England, but kept his job until a loss to Mexico in the following year’s Gold Cup.

Klinsmann continued after the United States lost to Belgium in extra time in 2014, only to be fired after a dismal start to the 2018 qualifying campaign that ultimately ended in failure to reach the World Cup after Bruce Arena temporarily took over.

“I think Gregg has done an incredible job since he arrived,” winger Jordan Morris said. “You see the progress made over the past four years. He’s an amazing manager and we’re lucky to have him.”

