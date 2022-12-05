US intelligence chief thinks ‘optimistically’ about Ukrainian forces





KYIV, Ukraine (AP) The US intelligence chief said fighting in Russia’s war in Ukraine was at a reduced pace and suggested Ukrainian forces may have better prospects in the coming months.

Avril Haines alluded to past allegations by some that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s advisers could shield him from bad news for Russia over the course of the war, and said he was increasingly aware of the challenges faced by the military in Russia.

But it’s still not clear to us that he has the full picture at this point of the difficulty they’re facing, Haines, the US director of national intelligence, said Saturday at the Reagan National Defense Forum in Simi Valley. in California.

She said her team was already seeing something of a slowdown in the conflict, and looking forward, both sides would look to refit, resupply and rebuild for a possible Ukrainian counteroffensive in the spring.

But we’re actually quite skeptical about whether or not the Russians will be up to it, Haines said, speaking to NBC’s Andrea Mitchell. And I think more optimistic for Ukrainians in this time frame.

On Sunday, Britain’s Ministry of Defence, in its latest intelligence estimate, pointed to new signs from an independent Russian media that public support in Russia for the military campaign was waning significantly.

Meduza said he obtained a recent confidential opinion survey conducted by the Federal Protective Service, which is tasked with guarding the Kremlin and providing security for senior government officials.

The survey, commissioned by the Kremlin, found that 55% of those polled supported peace talks with Ukraine while 25% wanted the war to continue. The report did not mention the margin of error.

Levada Center, Russia’s leading independent polling institute, found in a similar poll in November that 53% of respondents supported the peace talks, 41% were in favor of continuing the struggle and 6% were undecided. . He said the poll of 1,600 people had a margin of error of no more than 3.4%.

The UK Ministry of Defense noted that despite efforts by Russian authorities to impose widespread control of the information environment, the conflict has become increasingly tangible for many Russians since Putin in September ordered a partial mobilization of reservists to reinforce its forces in Ukraine.

With Russia unlikely to achieve major battlefield successes in the coming months, maintaining even tacit approval of the war among the population is likely to be increasingly difficult for the Kremlin, the British ministry said. .

In recent weeks, the Russian military has focused on striking Ukrainian infrastructure across the country, pressing an offensive in the town of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region and bombing sites in the city of Kherson , which Ukrainian forces liberated last month after an 8-month Russian occupation.

In his Saturday night address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky denounced Western efforts to crush Russia’s crucial oil industry, a key source of funds for Putin’s war machine, saying their $60 price cap the barrel on imports of most Russian oil was insufficient. .

It is not a serious decision to set such a limit for Russian prices, which is quite comfortable for the budget of the terrorist state, Zelenskyy said, referring to Russia. He said the $60 a barrel level would still allow Russia to generate $100 billion in revenue a year.

This money will not only go to war and not only to Russia’s sponsorship of other terrorist regimes and organizations. This money will be used to further destabilize countries now trying to avoid serious decisions, Zelenskyy said.

Australia, Britain, Canada, Japan, the United States and the European Union of 27 agreed on Friday to cap what they would pay for Russian oil at $60 a barrel. The limit is expected to come into effect on Monday, along with an EU embargo on Russian oil shipped by sea.

Russian authorities rejected the price cap and threatened on Saturday to stop supplying countries that had approved it.

We will sell oil and oil products to these countries, which will work with us on market terms, even if we have to cut production somewhat, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Sunday.

In another show of Western support for Ukraine’s efforts to fight Russian forces and deal with the fallout from the war, US Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland visited the operations of a Ukrainian aid group that provides support to internally displaced people. in Ukraine, among his other visits with senior Ukrainian officials.

Nuland assembled woolen dolls in the blue and yellow colors of the Ukrainian flag with young people from areas such as Kharkiv in the northeast, Kherson in the south and Donetsk in the east.

This is psychological support for them at an absolutely crucial time, Nuland said.

As President Putin knows best, this war could end today, if he chose to stop it and withdraw his forces, then negotiations could begin, she added.

___

Merchant reported from Washington.

___

Follow AP coverage of the war in Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/russia-ukraine-putin-europe-business-avril-haines-b7e15fcb84ba5962a7b63c0f05fdedfd The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos